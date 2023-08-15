Uff-Da Barbecue takes 1st in both rib and wing categories at the 13th annual Pig N’ Wing Challenge

WADENA — The Wadena County Fairgrounds was busy over the weekend with the 13th annual Pig N’ Wing Challenge and car show on Aug. 12. Hosted by the Wadena Lion’s Club, the event was sponsored by Merickel Lumber Ace Hardware and Kern Laser Systems.

The sweet smell of barbecue wafted through the air while 10 teams competed to make the tastiest ribs and wings. Attendees were able to sample each team’s barbecue and vote for their favorite ribs and wings. The community also had the opportunity to check out the classic car show sponsored by Ace Hardware.

Ace Hardware sponsored the car show during the annual Pig N' Wing fundraiser hosted by the Wadena Lion's Club. Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Lion’s member Dan Sartell was on entertainment duty and cranked out tunes for everyone while they enjoyed a day of sampling barbecue. Sartell said his 10-year-old grandson was up for a visit from Sauk Rapids and he sampled nearly all of the ribs and wings and told him, “Pig N’ Wing was the best!”

Wadena's Uff-Da Barbecue led by Bob Kasper took first place in both the rib and wing competition, and they also won the People's Choice Award for ribs. The team also took home the “best appetizer” prize for their chicken bomb stuffed with jalapeno peppers and wrapped in bacon.