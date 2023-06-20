U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar meets with local leaders in Wadena

WADENA — U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota's senior senator, met with city and county leaders in Wadena on Friday, June 16 to discuss a number of issues.

Among those in attendance were Wadena County Coordinator Ryan Odden, Wadena County Board Chair Mike Weyer, Wadena City Council member Dan Sartell, Wadena City Administrator Kim Schroeder and Wadena Mayor George Deiss.

Deiss started the conversation by discussing how the city weathered the COVID-19 pandemic.

“(Wadena) actually did well going through the pandemic,” he told Klobuchar. “The city had two or three businesses open during the pandemic and they’re still going … The town really pulled together.”

Sartell noted that Main Street is basically full when it comes to businesses, although many of those businesses have help wanted signs in their windows.

On housing, leaders noted that Wadena County is experiencing housing shortages, but that there have been successes in getting homes built by using tax abatements, such as the Folkstad’s East Addition.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, left, speaks to Wadena City Council member Dan Sartell on Friday, June 16. Tris Anderson / Wadena Pioneer Journal

“The county and the city and the school worked together to abate the taxes from there. And we can use that money then to fund the infrastructures,” Deiss said. American Rescue Plan Act dollars were also used, with construction on sewer and water beginning last week. The infrastructure work came-in under budget.

Lack of child care was also highlighted, with Deiss stating the area is short about 500 spots for day care, per a partial study that was conducted. Increased day care services would help with worker shortages in the city and county.

“It’s hard to get someone to move from somewhere else to take a job in town when they don’t have day care lined up,” Sartell said.

Klobuchar pointed to solutions in Washington to help reduce the strain.

“Well, part of it is immigration reform,” Klobuchar said. “(It) would be immensely helpful because we would have more workers.”

Sartell stated that “standardizing regulation” could be a solution to child care shortfalls.

“Minnesota highly regulates its day cares,” he said. “And other states, they don’t have as many regulations … for some people just dealing with that is tough.”

On workforce shortages, Klobuchar noted how closely tied the issues of housing and child care are, and once again highlighted that immigration reform could be one possible solution.

“It’s a like a chicken and egg, but no country has expanded with a shrinking workforce, so some of it is vetting people and doing more on work permits and visas, it would help the whole country if we did that,” she said.

Wadena Mayor George Deiss speaks during a meeting with U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and county and city officials during a meeting on Friday, June 16. Tris Anderson / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Housing, workforce and child care shortages are issues throughout the country, and Klobuchar underscored the importance of approaching these issues in rural communities.

“It’s just making sure that we keep not looking at our country as one size fits all and that towns in rural America and rural Minnesota are going to have different needs. And we want to make sure that kids that grow up here can stay here,” she said.

Klobuchar highlighted other issues that help keep rural communities thriving, such as broadband access and a strong Farm Bill, and Klobuchar is next to chair the Senate Agriculture Committee. Klobuchar said she was excited to be back in Wadena and is impressed with the strides the town has made since the June 2010 tornado.

“I came here several times after the tornadoes … It was really heartwarming, honestly, how people came together … the new high school was built, I saw it when it was destroyed. And so every time I come back here, it’s with that thought in mind of how the town came together in those 20 minutes … when that storm hit.”