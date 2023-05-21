99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Two hurt when pickup truck leaves Hwy 108, hits house near Ottertail village

Wilford Timothy Nordholm, 73, and Mary Louise Nordholm, 71, both of Ottertail were taken to the Perham hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.

Today at 6:43 PM

PERHAM – Two people were hurt when a pickup truck left Highway 108 north of Ottertail village and hit a tree, a fence and a house on Sunday morning.

Wilford Timothy Nordholm, 73, and Mary Louise Nordholm, 71, both of Ottertail were taken to the Perham hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.

They were northbound on Highway 78/108 in a 2013 Ford F150 pickup truck when it left the highway and entered the west ditch, striking a tree, a fence, and a house.

Both were wearing seatbelts. Airbags did not deploy, and no alcohol was involved, according to the State Patrol.

The accident was reported on dry pavement at 9:19 a.m. in Rush Lake Township, Otter Tail County.

Otter Tail County deputies and Perham fire and ambulance personnel assisted the State Patrol at the scene.

