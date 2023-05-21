Two hurt when pickup truck leaves Hwy 108, hits house near Ottertail village

PERHAM – Two people were hurt when a pickup truck left Highway 108 north of Ottertail village and hit a tree, a fence and a house on Sunday morning.

Wilford Timothy Nordholm, 73, and Mary Louise Nordholm, 71, both of Ottertail were taken to the Perham hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.

They were northbound on Highway 78/108 in a 2013 Ford F150 pickup truck when it left the highway and entered the west ditch, striking a tree, a fence, and a house.

Both were wearing seatbelts. Airbags did not deploy, and no alcohol was involved, according to the State Patrol.

The accident was reported on dry pavement at 9:19 a.m. in Rush Lake Township, Otter Tail County.

ADVERTISEMENT

Otter Tail County deputies and Perham fire and ambulance personnel assisted the State Patrol at the scene.