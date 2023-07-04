Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, July 4

News Local

Two women hurt in Hwy 10 crash in Verndale

The accident occurred when a 2020 Toyota Rav4 was southbound on Brown Street in Verndale, a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox was westbound on Highway 10, and they collided in the intersection

News Staff
Today at 3:13 PM

VERNDALE — A Park Rapids woman and a Farmington woman were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on Highway 10 in Verndale.

The accident occurred when a 2020 Toyota RAV4 was southbound on Brown Street in Verndale, a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox was westbound on Highway 10, and they collided in the intersection, according to the State Patrol.

The Equinox was driven by Cassandra Ann Cloud, 34, of Park Rapids and the Rav4 was driven by Laurel Susan Vannyhuis, 68, of Farmington. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. Vannyhuis went to Astera Hospital in Wadena. Cloud did not go to the hospital, according to the State Patrol.

Passengers in both vehicles – Gerald Joe Vannyhuis, 69, of Farmington and Caiya Ann Marie Cloud, 8, of Park Rapids – escaped injury. All four people were wearing seat restraints and airbags deployed in both vehicles.

No alcohol was involved in the crash, which was reported at 9:21 a.m. Tuesday on dry pavement in Wadena County. The Wadena County deputies and Wadena fire and ambulance crews assisted at the scene.

Wadena Pioneer Journal newsroom
