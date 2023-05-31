Two hurt in car-pickup truck crash on Hwy 10 near New York Mills

NEW YORK MILLS — Two people were injured in a pickup-car crash on Highway 10 near New York Mills on Tuesday.

A 2006 GMC New Sierra, driven by Donna Marie Lee, 70, of Sebeka collided with a 2023 Chevy Malibu driven by Roberto Garza, 40, of New Smyrna, Florida.

Garza and a passenger, Jeffrey Charles Etapa, 43, of Port Orange, Florida went to Astera Health hospital in Wadena with non-life-threatening injuries. Lee was not injured, according to the State Patrol.

All three people were wearing seatbelts, airbags deployed in both vehicles, and no alcohol was involved in the crash, according to the State Patrol, which reported without further details that the Chevrolet Malibu and GMC Sierra collided on westbound Highway 10.

The crash was reported at 5:15 p.m. on dry pavement at mile marker 80 in Newton Township. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, New York Mills fire and police departments, Perham Area EMS and Astera EMS assisted at the scene.

