To encourage new housing, Wadena County may give up to $15,000 per home tax break

WADENA — The Wadena County Board met for their regular meeting on Aug. 15 at the Wadena County courthouse in the small courtroom with board chair Mike Weyer absent. Commissioner Murlyn Kreklau led the meeting.

A public hearing was opened with the Wadena County Auditor/Treasurer Heather Olson presenting information to the board of commissioners regarding a housing tax abatement policy for the purpose of the Wadena County tax rebate program.

The program is to encourage the construction of new primary residence single- and two-family housing units with the goal to address the housing shortage in Wadena County and to increase the value of the future tax base within the county.

Discussion was held on the committee findings for eligibility for qualifying units of housing including a single-family house or a two-family house. Furthermore, houses may be newly constructed or modular, including an attached garage. It was noted that shouses (a shed home) also qualify, but only the tax on the value of the area dedicated and occupied as a residence plus 1,000 square feet for a garage is eligible for the housing tax abatement. Mobile homes do not qualify.

Additional information provided by Olson regarding eligibility requirements includes any person who constructs a new single-family or two-family home and who files application materials and seeks formal approval from appropriate local jurisdictions may be eligible to receive a 100% tax rebate of the county’s share of increased real estate taxes as a result of building a new home, for a period of up to five years or up to $15,000 (whichever is met first) provided all of the following criteria are met:

1. The property is located within Wadena County and zoned properly for the proposed residence.

2. The applicant/property shall not have benefitted from other local financial assistance (including tax increment financing).

3. Project is built to all local, state and federal regulations at the time the building/zoning permit is obtained.

4. Property taxes are current and paid on time and in full. Failure to keep property taxes current shall result in revocation of the tax rebate for each year taxes are not current.

5. Administrative approval must be obtained prior to the start of construction of the new home.

The rebate period will begin in the tax year when the property realizes a value increase over the original value due to construction of the housing project. In the event construction has not commenced within one year of approval, the rebate is eliminated, and the property owner will need to reapply. Additionally, the rebate will transfer with the sale of the property for the balance of the five-year period or until the $15,000 maximum rebate is met. This does not include voter-approved property tax referendums and does not apply to or include existing and/or new assessments to the property. The property must be homesteaded to be eligible.

Discussion was tabled with no action taken with further discussion to be held regarding additional details, parameters and dates of when the tax abatement policy will begin and end.

In other business the County Board:

Heard from Solid Waste Director Chris McConn regarding groundwater well and test pits. The county’s hydro-geologist, Barr Engineering, had made a recommendation in 2022 to install a new up-gradient monitoring well, and to dig a series of test pits along the north and west side of the landfill. McConn presented a professional services agreement from Barr Engineering to perform these services for an estimated cost of $20,400 that include construction of the well by the low-bid driller at $5,106, and test pits will be dug by the county’s contracted landfill operation, Lunde Excavation.

Heard from County Engineer Darin Fellbaum regarding an award of a $1.6 million contract to Structural Specialties of Hutchinson, Minnesota, to replace County Bridge No. 23022. The bridge is located by Hiram Township and the work will span over the winter. The board approved the contract contingent on the approval of an advanced construction agreement to fund part of the project.

Approved hiring Erickson Engineering out of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, to inspect the construction of the County Bridge No. 23022 replacement. The firm will inspect things like pile driving, bridge removal and bridge staking. County staff will shadow the firm to gain knowledge for future bridge projects.

Approved up to $1,000 to hire a trapper to remove beavers and beaver dams from County Ditch No. 6 after a request from a landowner. The funds will be used to pay the trapper $100 per beaver removed and $100 per beaver dam removed. The trapper must keep the ditch clear of beavers and dams for three months.