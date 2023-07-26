Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thrifty White Pharmacy’s grand opening is met with excitement from the public

The community can expect to see some familiar faces at the new location, however, the Jefferson Street location is still open and the public can choose either location to fill prescriptions and more.

Staff from Astera Health and Thrifty White Pharmacy gather for the ribbon cutting to celebrate the new location inside Astera Health on July 18, 2023.
Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal
Nicole Stracek
By Nicole Stracek
Today at 3:41 PM

WADENA — The Astera Health campus was buzzing with excitement on July 18 with the much anticipated grand opening of the new Thrifty White Pharmacy. Located inside the campus, both Thrifty White locations are ready to serve the community and beyond with the same great service. The first 100 customers received a gift bag and cookies and refreshments were provided.

Director of Pharmacy Operations Jeff Shorten said they have been working on collaborating with Astera Health in order to advance patient care in Wadena. “We’re looking for new opportunities to go beyond putting pills in a bottle and take care of our patients in a different way,” Shorten said.

Bringing patient care to the forefront is something that Thrifty White consistently strives for while also seeking ways to improve how patients obtain prescriptions, he said.

“One of our signature programs that we have is our medication synchronization program, where patients are able to get all of their medications filled on the same day each month,” said Shorten.

The community can expect to see some familiar faces at the new location, however, the Jefferson Street location is still open and the public can choose either location to fill prescriptions and more.

Jeremy Faulks, vice president of pharmacy operations, said that Thrifty White is committed to the community and patients while providing a patient-focused and progressive pharmacy model.

“With Astera’s commitment to addressing healthcare needs, this new location will be a huge benefit for the local community. We look forward to seeing this location grow over time and continue to serve Wadena and the broader surrounding communities,” Faulks said.

Nicole Stracek was a freelance writer for over 10 years before joining the Wadena Pioneer Journal. She covers everything from city council and county and school board meetings to features. The news reporter can be reached at 218-631-2561.
