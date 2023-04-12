Three Wadena boxers advance to Uppermidwest Championship
Jaime Mora, Tj Steward and Adam Umland will all compete at the event.
WADENA — Central Minnesota Boxing in Wadena has three boxers advancing to the Uppermidwest Championship, which will take place Friday through Sunday, April 14-16:
- Jaime Mora, 203 pounds Novice Division
- Tj Steward, 165 pounds Open Division
- Adam Umland, 176 pounds Open Division
Coaches are Jeremy Umland, Matt Umland, Shane Motschenbacher and Dustin Kotchen.
