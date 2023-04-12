Three Wadena boxers advance to Uppermidwest Championship

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

WADENA — Central Minnesota Boxing in Wadena has three boxers advancing to the Uppermidwest Championship, which will take place Friday through Sunday, April 14-16:

