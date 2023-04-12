99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Three Wadena boxers advance to Uppermidwest Championship

Jaime Mora, Tj Steward and Adam Umland will all compete at the event.

image2.jpeg
Jaime Mora
Contributed / Jeremy Umland
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 8:30 AM
image3.jpeg
Adam Umland
Contributed / Jeremy Umland

WADENA — Central Minnesota Boxing in Wadena has three boxers advancing to the Uppermidwest Championship, which will take place Friday through Sunday, April 14-16:

  • Jaime Mora, 203 pounds Novice Division
  • Tj Steward, 165 pounds Open Division
  • Adam Umland, 176 pounds Open Division

Coaches are Jeremy Umland, Matt Umland, Shane Motschenbacher and Dustin Kotchen.

image1.jpeg
Tj Steward
Contributed / Jeremy Umland

News Staff
By News Staff
Wadena Pioneer Journal newsroom
What To Read Next
Chmielewski 4 Generations 2014.jpg
Local
Chmieliewski Fun Time Band is coming to Vergas this Sunday
April 12, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" movie poster
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ powers up playtime with new family film
April 12, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
IMG_4329.JPG
Community
Progress: ‘Married to a bridal shop’ — Wadena wedding gallery finds success with sole operator
April 12, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Elizabeth Vierkant
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
contributed_resort3.png
Community
Progress: ‘All hands on deck’ — One family and one lifelong dream runs Perham resort
April 12, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Elizabeth Vierkant
WDC baseball practice.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Wolverines keep expectations high as new season arises
April 11, 2023 12:48 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Team Photo.JPG
Prep
Softball: Wadena-Deer Creek enters 2023 season with a different captain of the ship
April 11, 2023 10:04 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
IMG_9726 (2).JPG
Community
Progress: Jefferson Hearing Aid Center continues to provide sound advice and services across lakes area
April 10, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling