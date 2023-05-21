Three injured in Hwy 210 crash near Henning

WADENA — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 210 east of Henning on Sunday morning.

According to the State Patrol, a 2019 Jeep Cherokee was northbound on Airport Road and collided with a 2020 Cadillac XT6 sports utility vehicle that was westbound on Highway 210.

The driver of the Jeep was Amie Louise Johnson, 50, of Henning and the passenger was Trystan Jon Loghry, 14, of Henning.

The Cadillac was driven by Diane June Sondrol, 58, of Wahpeton, who was alone in the vehicle.

All three were wearing seat belts and all went to Astera Health in Wadena with non-life-threatening injuries.

Airbags deployed in both vehicles and no alcohol was involved in the crash, which was reported just after 10 a.m. on dry pavement.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and Henning police, fire and ambulance personnel assisted at the scene.