99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, May 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Three injured in Hwy 210 crash near Henning

According to the State Patrol, a 2019 Jeep Cherokee was northbound on Airport Road and collided with a 2020 Cadillac XT6 sports utility vehicle that was westbound on Highway 210.

2973727+vehicle-crash3.jpg
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 5:04 PM

WADENA — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 210 east of Henning on Sunday morning.

According to the State Patrol, a 2019 Jeep Cherokee was northbound on Airport Road and collided with a 2020 Cadillac XT6 sports utility vehicle that was westbound on Highway 210.

The driver of the Jeep was Amie Louise Johnson, 50, of Henning and the passenger was Trystan Jon Loghry, 14, of Henning.

The Cadillac was driven by Diane June Sondrol, 58, of Wahpeton, who was alone in the vehicle.

All three were wearing seat belts and all went to Astera Health in Wadena with non-life-threatening injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Airbags deployed in both vehicles and no alcohol was involved in the crash, which was reported just after 10 a.m. on dry pavement.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and Henning police, fire and ambulance personnel assisted at the scene.

News Staff
By News Staff
Wadena Pioneer Journal newsroom
What To Read Next
2778701+Crash car.jpg
Local
Two hurt when pickup truck leaves Hwy 108, hits house near Ottertail village
May 21, 2023 06:43 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Kurt Enquist_Northern Plains Distributing.JPG
Local
Merickel Ace Hardware hosts huge power tool sale and event
May 20, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Nicole Stracek
Bill Stearns & Murlyn Kreklau (edited).jpg
Local
Wadena County Board rejects appointment of judge to community corrections executive team
May 19, 2023 12:20 PM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: A letter to a graduating child
May 19, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Color Guard Parade.jpg
Local
Parade to begin Memorial Day festivities in Detroit Lakes
May 19, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
Ag and Broadband Bill Signing.jpg
Minnesota
Grain safety net, $100 million for broadband highlight Minn. ag bill signing
May 18, 2023 05:38 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Cheat Codes.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
WE Fest 2023 to kick off with 40th anniversary 'birthday bash' on Aug. 2
May 18, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes