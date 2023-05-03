They came, they prayed, they ate together, as one

WADENA — It’s not every day people gather in a church during the early morning hours to appreciate local pastors – and live polka music.

But that’s what almost 50 area clergy, parishioners and residents did Tuesday, May 2, at St. Ann’s Parish Center for the 34th Pastor’s Appreciation Breakfast. The event included prayer, a mayoral proclamation, a recognition of pastors in attendance and perhaps most importantly, fellowship.

“The chamber is elated to be hosting this event,” said Dana Cantleberry, executive director of the Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce. “Last time we gathered to show our gratitude for our clergy was back in 2019. Thereafter, due to COVID, events like this were put on pause.”

Amos Self, a Wadena resident and a pastor at Verndale Family Life Church, talks to an attendee at the 34th Pastor's Appreciation Breakfast at St. Ann's Parish Center in Wadena on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, as Dana Cantleberry, executive director of the Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce looks on. Frank Lee / Wadena Pioneer Journal

The hourlong, Wadena-based event began at 7:30 a.m. at the Church of St. Ann on First Street Southeast, with Cantleberry’s opening remarks to those in attendance. Tickets were $10 and sold by the chamber or at the Wadena City Library.

“It feels so good to be surrounded by all of you today – here for the purpose of recognizing our pastors,” Cantleberry said from the podium. “These men and women are called upon every day to serve and treat the spiritual needs of us.”

Eric Roggenkamp then played "On the Wings of a Snow White Dove" and "How Great Thou Art” on his accordion, before the audience joined him in an impromptu rendition of “God Bless America.” The lifetime Bluffton resident owns and operates a used farm machinery business.

“They truly are shepherds who lead and guide us at our churches,” Cantleberry said of local pastors. “Today, we bless those who bless us and pray for us every day.”

The Rev. Aaron Kuhn of Mary, Mother of the Church Area Catholic Community, which includes the Church of St. Ann, followed Roggenkamp’s live performance with an opening prayer.

“It’s so good for us to serve the Lord together … the Lord Jesus calling us through every walk of life, so let’s enjoy this time together in brotherhood and sisterhood,” Kuhn told the attendees in the lead-up to his opening prayer.

Wadena Mayor George Deiss began and ended his time at the podium with some jokes to warm up the appreciative crowd before delivering, on a more serious note, a mayoral proclamation about Pastors Appreciation Week in Wadena, which ends Friday, May 5.

“Pastors have a hard job – and thank God they are here,” Deiss said from the podium at St. Ann’s Parish Center in Wadena.

Concluding the event was a pastors panel that included Jake Heppner of Southbrook Baptist Church, Wadena; Nate Loer of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wadena; Amos Self of Verndale Family Life Church; and Kuhn of Mary, Mother of the Church Area Catholic Community.

Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dana Cantleberry facilitates from the podium a pastors' panel that concluded the 34th Pastor's Appreciation Breakfast at St. Ann's Parish Center on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. From left to right, seated: Jake Heppner of Southbrook Baptist Church, Wadena; Nate Loer of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wadena; Aaron Kuhn of Mary, Mother of the Church Area Catholic Community; and Amos Self of Verndale Family Life Church. Contributed / Dana Cantleberry

“I think it's a great way for us as pastors to get together,” Self said before the breakfast and program officially began Tuesday. “I love connecting with other pastors. To be able to sit with other pastors is a lot of fun. It’s one of the few times we get to do that.”

The chamber and local businesses Casey’s General Store, Holiday Stationstores, Mason Bros., Russ Davis Wholesale, Super One Foods, The BBQ Smokehouse and McDonald’s co-sponsored the 34th Pastor’s Appreciation Breakfast.

