The Economic Alliance hires new executive director

SEBEKA — The Economic Alliance, the economic development organization that serves Wadena County, has named Hope Williams as its new executive director.

Williams assumed the role on March 27 and will be managing all day-to-day operations and the long-range strategic planning and visioning for The Economic Alliance.

Emily Farniok is the president of The Economic Alliance board of directors.

"We are excited for the new chapter of The Economic Alliance with Hope leading the organization," Farniok said in a news release. "We know Wadena County is the best place to live and do business and we look forward to seeing Hope continuing growing the Economic Alliance.”

Williams has experience in economic development and housing redevelopment from working for the city of Perham. She also brings a vast knowledge of different industries, such as banking, manufacturing and retail, according to the news release.

Williams earned a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Minnesota and will be graduating with a Master in Business Administration from St. Cloud State University in May 2023.

“Growing up right down the road in Henning, Minnesota, I spent a lot of time in Wadena County shopping, dining and attending different school events," Williams stated in the news release. "I am extremely excited to get involved and help grow the communities that I have known for so long."

For more information about The Economic Alliance visit www.thealliancemn.org or email Williams at wceda@wcta.net .

