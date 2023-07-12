The 2023 Bike MS ride across Minnesota is coming to Wadena July 25 and 26

WADENA—Get ready to welcome over 300 riders for the annual 2023 Bike MS Ride Across Minnesota. Local teams and individuals will be biking over 270 miles from July 24 to July 28 with a goal to raise $400,000 that will go to help find treatments and cures for those suffering from multiple sclerosis.

This year the bike route includes the cities of Ottertail, Fergus Falls, Wadena and Long Prairie. Bikers will arrive in Wadena on July 25 and stay two nights at the Sunnybrook Park campground.

“Routes change from year to year, but what makes this ride unique is that it’s the only five-day ride in the entire country,” said Darren Josephson, director of Bike MS for Minnesota.

With around 50 different rides taking place throughout the country there are only three rides taking place in Minnesota.

“Minnesota takes a lot of pride in choosing the routes for the rides,” Josephson said. “The very first ride took place in 1980, and when we started biking for MS there were not a lot of treatments for people. Today there are nearly 25 different treatments for MS.”

The Bike MS rides are the largest charity cycling series in the country. According to the Bike MS website, since 1980 the Bike MS community has raised $1.4 billion for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s mission to cure MS while empowering people affected by MS to live their best lives.

Sara Grabe serves as the Bike MS ambassador for the Wadena area and is a member of the local team called No MS’ing Around. Grabe was inspired to become more involved after a friend invited her to Sunnybrook Park a few years ago during a previous Bike MS ride event.

“I met so many people at the event, and the riders were all really amazing people who had such great energy it made me want to help,” Grabe said.

As soon as her schedule opened up, she signed up to not only ride in this year’s event but became an ambassador for the Wadena area. Her ambassador role helps raise awareness, as well as work with local businesses, including the Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce, to coordinate the event.

Multiple sclerosis is a disease that impacts the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves, which make up the central nervous system and control everything we do. The exact cause of MS is unknown. MS can cause unpredictable symptoms such as numbness, tingling, mood changes, memory problems, pain, fatigue, blindness and/or paralysis. Everyone’s experience with MS is different and these losses may be temporary or long lasting.

Local David Kloss is riding as an individual in this year’s event and is currently working toward raising funds for the cause. Kloss, along with many others, has had first-hand experience with someone who suffers from the disease.

“I have a close friend who worked as an operating room nurse who suddenly developed double vision,” Kloss said. She was diagnosed with MS and it has stuck with me ever since. She was such a wonderful nurse, and I always keep her at the back of my mind.”

Each route in the Bike MS series offers a unique local flair while maintaining a consistently well-organized, supportive and extraordinary experience. Whether you’re a casual, novice or experienced cyclist, you’ll feel right at home at Bike MS and the chamber will make sure the riders feel at home in Wadena.

During the two-night stop in Wadena, the chamber will serve as a host, providing over 300 riders with food and beverage vendors and entertainment for the campers' overnight stay.

“The Chamber has a Bike MS committee that’s been working on this two-day event since March,” said Dana Cantleberry, executive director of the Wadena chamber.

2023 Bike MS Across Minnesota rider David Kloss gearing up to conquer the 270 mile ride to raise funds and awareness for MS Submitted Photo / David Kloss

The chamber is helping to organize volunteer groups to help in the park, unloading and loading the bikers’ luggage and helping with securing bikes.

“We will have volunteer groups that will cheer on the bikers at certain points on the route (in and around Wadena),” Cantelberry said. “We helped with transportation. Both the Friendly Rider and Wadena-Deer Creek School District will shuttle bikers to and from hotels as well as transport bikers who will shop and eat while in Wadena.”

Routes vary from 15 to 150 miles, with some rides being one or multiple days. Training for the ride is a rewarding and fun experience with support from the Bike MS community. Donations can be made to No MS’ing Around and to David Kloss at: https://mssociety.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=1536 .

Individuals or teams can take part in the annual ride and fundraising event. The minimum age is 12, and a $300 donation is needed to get started. From there, riders can reach out to family and friends to recruit other riders to join, and to collect donations for the cause.

Anyone interested in taking part in this year’s Bike MS Across Minnesota can sign up by visiting the Bike MS website. Registration is open until the day of the event.