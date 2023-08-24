The 146-year-old Wadena cemetery has made it easier to locate its nearly 5,000 gravesites

WADENA — Nestled safely inside the mausoleum at the Wadena public cemetery, shielded from the pouring rain and impending storm, the Wadena Cemetery Association Board members held their monthly meeting to discuss the latest improvements and upgrades to the cemetery.

Contrary to what many people may think, the cemetery is not funded by the city nor does it receive any financial assistance from state or federal funds. As a 501(c)(3) the funds to maintain the public cemetery come from numerous donations and the sale of plots. The cemetery itself is cared for through the dedication and hard work of the cemetery association's volunteers.

Wadena Cemetery Association members include Secretary/Treasurer Karen Priebe and President Myron Winkelman, Dean Krogstad, Allan Lynk, Phyllis Nesset, Michael Pete and Chuck Schoberg who serve as directors. The cemetery includes two separate entities, the Calvary Cemetery operated by St. Ann’s Catholic Church, and the Wadena public cemetery. Barb Piecek takes care of the Calvary Cemetery needs.

For some board members, the drive to maintain the cemetery stems from personal reasons, for others it’s a duty that some might find a bit grim, however, as Pete said, “It’s a morbid job, but someone has to do it.”

Priebe, the association's secretary/treasurer, is also the keeper of the records, some which date back over a century. In addition to enjoying history, Priebe said she likes helping people, and keeping things organized helps to ensure the records are well maintained for the next era of board members.

For others such as Dean Krogstad, living in the community and near the cemetery brings great pride knowing that the work isn’t done in vain. “It’s an honor to step up and do it. It’s a unique responsibility because it’s more than just attending meetings. There is physical work that is done, and I enjoy that part,” said Krogstad.

He also gets a lot of feedback from those who visit the cemetery noting how beautiful it is and how well maintained the grounds are. “But truly somebody has to do that. It doesn't just happen. Somebody's got to make sure that it gets mowed,” said Krogstad.

The public cemetery dates back to 1877 and was established during a smallpox epidemic after the city’s founders realized a need for a public cemetery. According to information provided by local historian Bob Zosel, the first burial in the Wadena public cemetery was Emma Knight who succumbed to smallpox in 1877.

The bylaws date back to 1878, and although today many of the rules are outdated, such as “horses are not allowed on the grass” the ideas that were developed over 140 years ago continue to serve as a foundation for those who donate their time to the needs of the living, while ensuring that those who have passed reside in a place of beauty and solace.

Over the years the cemetery has been through many ups and downs, including the infamous tornado in 2010 that ravaged hundreds of the grave stones and destroyed many of the large stately trees. A beacon of hope took the form of a large crucifix that remained mainly untouched, in stark juxtaposition to the devastation caused by the storm.

Barely a tree survived the 2010 tornado at the Wadena Cemetery. Hundreds of headstones were also toppled in the storm. Pioneer Journal file photo

Although gravesites are considered personal property, after realizing the impossibility of finding all of the owners of the damaged markers, the cemetery association made the decision to have all the damaged stones reset with the cost being absorbed by the association. The local Elk’s club came to the rescue with a fundraiser that helped to cover some of the cost of resetting the stones. Alongside hundreds of volunteers, additional donations were made to help offset the cost of cleaning up the property and to pay for new trees.

There are currently 4,919 burials within the confines of the cemetery, with hundreds of military veterans buried throughout. Of those, 71 are Civil War veterans, and in 1992, the VFW alongside former cemetery association president Harold Sundby, purchased brass marker plates for all the known veteran graves. Located near the mausoleum is a large cannon donated to the Wadena Farrogut Post 120, the Grand Army of the Republic, back in 1897. Next to the cannon sits a Memorial Wall that was built by Charles Sartell.

The mausoleum itself served as a place to store the deceased and their caskets during the cold, blistery months of winter waiting for the ground to thaw to be buried in the spring. While it is no longer used as often as it once was, due to cremation being a commonly used practice, the building now serves mostly for storage and the occasional board meetings.

The members of the Wadena Cemetery Association maintain the property, sell burial lots and develop rules and guidelines for the orderly condition of the cemetery. The rising costs of maintenance takes its toll — the cemetery grounds are mowed anywhere from nine to 11 times a year, costing on average $1,500 per mow.

Board president Myron Winkleman noted that it can be difficult to maneuver throughout the grounds with items left behind on graves, stones, tree limbs and more. Even with three separate mowers running it can take on average of 12 hours per mow, with trimming taking anywhere from 36 to 39 hours.

Additional cemetery maintenance includes tree trimming and removal, tree replacements, pavement improvements, fence maintenance, and additional needs that arise that need to be addressed. In the winter months, the city plows the lanes to ensure people can get in and out of the cemeteries.

Over the past year the board has been working to update the cemetery in phases. Phase one is underway and is supported by the Roy, Edna, and Lee Lamson family trust, the Howard and Helen McIntire family, and the Church of St. Ann. According to Lynk, board member Phyllis Nesset was the impetus behind the upgrades, helping to move the projects forward after speaking with his sister who works at Schuller Family Funeral Home about how difficult it was to locate graves within the cemetery.

Phase one included purchasing new signs to replace the old, dilapidated ones. Board member Allan Lynk and others constructed the signs in his shop, assembly line style. “We didn’t know how to put all those signs together but we did it, and even with some issues they turned out very nicely,” said Lynk.

Lane signs were then installed and renamed, with the Calvary Cemetery lanes named after saints, and the Wadena cemetery lanes named mostly after songbirds, not in alphabetical order, because birds fly wherever they want. Memorial Lane is the main lane and pays homage to the many veterans buried at the cemetery.

Randy Drechsel, left, and Bruce Albjerg of Fergus Monument reset a headstone at the Wadena Cemetery Monday afternoon. The duo have more than 500 headstones to reset after a tornado hit the cemetery June 17.

Phase one also included creating maps that have been updated with current information on the different sections within both cemeteries. Maps are color coded for each cemetery, green for the Wadena cemetery, and blue for Calvary. They also include plot locations and QR codes linking to the cemetery website and to the “Find a Grave” website to assist with locating graves. Panels have been installed and are located on sign posts on Memorial Lane. Donation boxes are also located within the cemetery for those wishing to donate. Donations can be made as a charitable contribution for tax purposes.

Brittany Lynk from Blynk Creations provided assistance with the maps, panels, policy sign, and the cemetery website. The Schuller Family Funeral Home and the Karvonen Family Funeral Home also donated funds to assist with updating the cemetery’s website. The Wadena cemetery website can be found by visiting www.wadenacemetery.com and includes photographs, interesting facts and history, policies, a list of donors, and printable maps and handouts for both cemeteries.

Phase two includes adding larger signs that will be put up at the entrances to inform visitors of the cemetery policies and rules in the spring of 2024. A 38-inch by 50-inch map will be printed by Greiman’s, enclosed inside a frame built by Jim Ash that will be located at each entrance with brochure holders. Handouts will be finalized for both cemeteries, and 2-foot by 3-foot policy signs will replace the old signs.

In an article from the Wadena Tribune dated June 16, 1898 titled, “Will be improved. The Cemetery meeting held at the school house Monday evening was well attended. An association formed,” showcases that caring for the place where many beloved family members have been laid to rest is vital to the Wadena community.

What came to fruition over a hundred years ago still rings true today, as the needs of the deceased are cared for by the living. Even with the significant progress made over the years with the help of volunteers and donations, more work still needs to be done. Donations and volunteers are always welcome.