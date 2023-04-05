Spring snowfall delays ‘season opener’ at Whitetail Run Golf Course

WADENA — Old Man Winter doesn’t appear to be leaving anytime soon, even though local golfers may be itching to hit the links.

“They won’t be golfing — unless we get a heat wave from the South,” Whitetail Run Golf Course Superintendent Joe Peluso said.

Located 4 miles north of Wadena on Highway 71, the Whitetail Run Golf Course is considered to be “the gateway to the Northwoods of Minnesota,” according to the 18-hole course’s website.

“It's usually the first week in April is usually when we're open,” Peluso said. “And in that time sometimes we are closed because we get snow.”

Joe Peluso Contributed / Joe Peluso

Spring started last month but Mother Nature doesn’t seem to be cooperating. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning starting Tuesday, April 4, until the morning of Thursday, April 6.

“Heavy snow and mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph,” it stated.

“The latest we've ever opened the course is April 20. And the earliest we've ever opened it was the ninth of March,” said Peluso, who has been keeping track of the golf course’s season start and end dates — and how much rainfall it receives — during his 36 years on the job.

The front nine holes include tree-lined fairways and multiple elevation changes that are intended to make it a challenge for all skill levels, with three sets of tees from 2,600 yards to 3,100 yards. The front nine was first developed in 1926 and redesigned in 1996.

“The front nine has a lot of trees and then the back nine is more like a links course — more open,” Peluso said of the currently snow-covered course.

The back nine holes of the 18-hole golf course opened in 1996 with plush fairways and challenging greens.

The Whitetail Run Golf Course in Wadena sees a steady flow of golfers during the warmest months of the year. Traffic hit a new high in 2020 when many other options were off-limits due to COVID-19 restrictions. Michael Johnson / Wadena Pioneer Journal

“The option of hitting your driver and leaving a short iron into the green is a possibility on a number of holes, but hitting the driver can also lead you to a challenging second shot,” according to a description of the back nine holes.

Peluso said about 150 golfers are members of Whitetail Run Golf Course and he’s sure some of them, like most of us, are tired of the snow and cannot wait to return to the greens of the course.

“The back nine will open later than the front because there's water back there,” Peluso said. "And usually when we get a lot of snow, we have some water problems.”

Water hazards are a standard of many golf courses but not quite like the weather-related one Peluso described.

“The back’s got a river on No. 15. It's not an actual river. It's a bayou that comes off the river,” Peluso said. “With a lot of snow, it’ll flood but we've kind of solved that problem. But if we get, like, this year, a lot of snow it's tough. We have to sometimes pump it out.”

More than 82,000 amateur golfers in Minnesota are members of the Minnesota Golf Association.

“They get a little antsy and they'll want to visit so they kind of herd up here,” Peluso said. “When we get into April now, they will really be getting antsy. … Just be patient. Before you know it, we'll be running irrigation and guys will be golfing. And this will be just ancient history.”