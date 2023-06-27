Sourcewell to fund Wadena County sheriff, Staples PD programs

WADENA — More than $1.5 million was recently awarded to local nonprofits and government agencies through Sourcewell’s Community Impact Funding.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office will receive funding for its plan to purchase a handheld narcotics analyzer, and the Staples Police Department was awarded funding to assist its goal of transitioning to a new records system and mobile data system. Not all applications to receive funding were approved.

“When we do put in for projects, we want to make sure that it's going to be a useful tool — not only to us but to the entire region that Sourcewell services,” said Sgt. Bryan Savaloja of the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office.

Following finalization by Sourcewell’s Board of Directors, seven nonprofit organizations will receive a combined total of $500,000 while 22 local government agencies will receive just over $1 million in funding in Sourcewell’s five-county service area, which includes Wadena County.

“We want to make sure that when we put in for a project, it's good for the community as a whole and obviously for law enforcement also,” Savaloja said.

Sourcewell funding

According to Paul Drange, director of regional services at Sourcewell, the selection and allocation of funds were done a bit differently this year. Funding requests on behalf of local government agencies were reviewed by the Community Solutions Advisory Committee.

“So in a nutshell, what this will do is it'll provide full-time field testing on substances, especially unknown substances, to keep the officers and deputies safe from handling unknown substances,” Savaloja said of the TruNarc handheld narcotics analyzer the county hopes to buy.

Organizations that passed the initial review were then entered into a lottery drawing, and projects were awarded at random until funding was exhausted.

"Some asked for office furniture, flooring, technology, etc. Since all proposals were similar in scope and were smaller dollar amounts per request, we decided to use the randomizer to award the dollars," Drange explained in a news release.

The county was awarded $39,204 to purchase a TruNarc Narcotics Analyzer to be used to promote law enforcement safety “while working to stop the ongoing trafficking and distribution of illegal narcotics in central Minnesota.”

Bryan Savaloja

“Fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine — it tests for a lot more than that, but those are the big ones that can have a pretty immediate effect on people,” Savaloja said. “As soon as we possibly can purchase it, it'll be used in the field.”

The Sheriff’s Office’s patrol division patrols 565 square miles within Wadena County and serves a population of about 13,650, according to county officials, and the deputies also assist city police departments within the county and neighboring agencies.

“Are drugs still an issue? Yes,” Savaloja said. “It definitely is and not just with Wadena County, but I mean just regionally it's still an issue that we're dealing with.”

Without the TruNarc Narcotics Analyzer in the field, Savaloja said it can take up to six months to test for an unknown controlled substance to determine whether the quantity is illegal.

“Just to clarify this is not (a replacement for) lab testing,” he said. “I mean we still have to send it in but at least now we will have an idea of what it is. Before we had no idea. We send it to the lab and it can take up to six months to get results back.”

Staples Police Department

The Staples Police Department plans to use the funds it will receive from Sourcewell to transition to a new records system and mobile data system that will provide for computer-aided dispatch for the department.

“We did receive $50,000 from Sourcewell for our transition to Central Square from LETG. They are both companies that provide law enforcement data systems,” Staples Police Chief Melissa Birkholtz said.

Staples is a city in Todd and Wadena counties that is located along the way to Brainerd from Wadena. The population of Staples is 2,989, according to the 2020 census

“We previously were part of the LETG server, which is housed by the Morrison County Sheriff's Office and the Little Falls Police Department,” Birkholtz said. “Staples Police uses Todd County for dispatching services.”

The server for Central Square will be housed by Todd County and enable the Staples Police Department to then utilize computer-aided dispatching and other mobile features, Birkholtz explained.

“This will be a huge asset to the officers on patrol as well as dispatch,” Birkholtz said. “It also helps with information sharing with the Sheriff’s Office and officer safety issues with mapping and alerts.”

2023 Community Impact Funding Nonprofit Review Day at Sourcewell in Staples.

Nonprofit applications were reviewed by Sourcewell staff and its nonprofit advisory council and eligible projects advanced to Review Day on June 14 at Sourcewell in Staples. Staff, volunteers and board members were invited to hear the proposals, vote and rank projects for funding.

Sourcewell Community Solutions Specialist Tammy Filippi said more than 75 nonprofit representatives from throughout the region participated in Review Day, ranking the requests and making recommendations for funding.

Both Drange and Filippi noted in the Sourcewell news release that the $1.5 million in funding awarded for 2023 is more than double what was awarded in 2022.

“Last year we assessed our process and changed it to allow members to apply for funding that will support their entity in ways that are meaningful and impactful to them,” Filippi stated.

Savaloja said on behalf of the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, “We're very thankful for Sourcewell and their funding opportunities, and we hope to put it to good use.”