Single day of fun planned for Verndale Days Celebration

VERNDALE — Officials hope people will have just as much fun at the annual Verndale Days Celebration even if the summertime event is planned to take half as long as in previous years.

“It used to be set over a day and a half in previous years, but it's getting to be a kind of an expensive venture, so we just scaled it down to one full day of activity,” said Brian Hagen, chairman of the Verndale Days Celebration.

Verndale Days Celebration will officially take place from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at McNair Park off U.S. Highway 10 near Wadena. Verndale was named for Vernie Smith, the granddaughter of an early settler, and the 1-square-mile town has a population of about 700.

A sign along U.S. Highway 10 reminds motorists about the 2023 Verndale Days Celebration. Frank Lee / Wadena Pioneer Journal

“It actually starts before that with a 5K or a 2-mile run Saturday morning,” Hagen said of the annual summertime event. “Mr. (Kenny) Miller from the track team in Verndale coordinates that followed by events in the park.”

Other events are planned as part of the celebration but take place outside of the six-hour period at the park, such as a four-person scramble and a volleyball tournament. Park attractions during the designated time include bouncy houses, games and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, the two-day celebration also took place part of the time at or was extended to The Pirate’s Den Bar & Restaurant kitty-corner to the park, such as a bean bag tournament and live music.

MORE ARTICLES BY FRANK LEE:





“It was a Friday night and a Saturday event but it just got to be too difficult,” he said of the event. “Having two different locations we kind of felt like we're splitting the crowd up too much. And so we decided to have it 100% down at the park and downtown Verndale on a single day.”

Saturday’s community celebration also features bingo from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lions Community Center, a 2 p.m. bean bag tournament in the park, and smoked ribs and pulled pork by the fire department before and after the parade.

Hagen said of past Verndale Days Celebration organizers: “I think they struggled with people – different people – wanting to keep it alive and so a lot of different people have been involved in charge of it, and I've been in charge the last two years.”

Candy, coins and more were ripe for the picking at the coin scramble event at the 2019 Verndale Days Celebration. Michael Johnson / Pioneer Journal

The grand parade starts at 6 p.m. with a 4 p.m. lineup and following the parade there will be fireworks at dusk and a street dance from 9 p.m. to midnight with music from the Mug Wugs.

“The parade is a big deal,” Hagen said. “It brings a lot of people out. … I think it's 50-plus units and about an hour long it kind of sneaks through the town, downtown, and then back out.”

Hagen grew up in St. Cloud but settled down in Verndale. He has also coached at the high school and grade levels in the Verndale area and he said he has come to know many of the children in the community who either remained in town or sought their fortunes elsewhere.

Verndale, Minnesota Frank Lee / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Hagen said of Verndale Days Celebration, “Just prior to the street dance starting, we do have a fireworks show and that seems to be the kind of something a lot of people don't see anymore. They don't get the chance to see it so that's kind of a big hit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hagen owns The Pirate’s Den Bar & Restaurant and the nearby Cenex-branded gas station before he volunteered to chair the planning committee for the Verndale Days Celebration, which was formerly called Straw Hat and Sunbonnet Days.

“Verndale is a small town with small-town values – we are a Christian-based community,” Hagen said. “But the event, I think, is just a good way for people to get the kids out. It’s mainly a kid-oriented event.”

Schedule of events

8:30 a.m. Raiders Run 5K and 2-mile run. (Race day registration from 7:30-8:15 a.m. Call Kenny Miller at 218-255-3121 for more information.)

Four-Person golf scramble to benefit Pirate sports. (Register Saturday morning. Call Greg Johnson at 218-445-5184, extension 308, for more information.)

9 a.m. volleyball tournament at The Pirate's Den Bar & Restaurant. (Register with Shari Mattson at noon Friday, July 28.)

11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Fun in the park with bouncy houses, games and more. (Games schedule will be posted in the park.)

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Bingo in the Lions Community Center.

2 p.m.: Bean bag tournament in the park. (Register by 1:30 p.m.)

Food by the Fire Department – smoked ribs and pulled pork before and after the parade until gone.

6 p.m.: Grand parade. Lineup starts at 4 p.m. (Call Tina Wegscheid at 218-639-6243.)

Duck drop following the parade. (Tickets available from the Verndale Lions.)

Messy Bessy Following the parade. (Cost is $5.)

Fireworks at dusk.

9 p.m.-midnight: Street dance with music by The Mug Wugs.

FRANK LEE is the features writer for the Wadena Pioneer Journal. He may be reached at 218-631-6470 or at flee@wadenapj.com .