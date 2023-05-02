She made her first quilt in 1948 for her first child. And she didn’t stop.

WADENA — Quilt-making is something of a family affair for Anna Belle Olson.

The Wadena resident made her first quilt for her oldest child Dennis Olson when he was born in Wadena in 1948. The woman celebrates her 95th birthday on June 8.

“As her other children arrived, she began the tradition of a quilt for each new arrival,” said Dennis Olson, a husband and self-described retired ocean cargo broker residing in Santa Rosa, California.

Anna Belle Olson said of making her first quilt, “I was with some gals who were doing that … and just winged it, I guess … and I thought I should just carry it on, so that's what I've done.”

Anna Belle Olson of Wadena sits next to her pregnant granddaughter Kasey Stephenson in April while she holds a crib quilt the 94-year-old made. Contributed / Dennis Olson

The eldest son said he lived in Wadena until 1967 and then went away to college in Minneapolis, but the 74-year-old still returns to Wadena a couple of times a year to visit his mother and his four siblings who still live in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We lived outside of town in the country but not on a farm,” he said of his upbringing in Minnesota. “And one of my fondest memories is the first six years of my schooling were in a one-room schoolhouse, which those don’t exist anymore.”

Anna Belle Olson is now a grandmother five times over and a great-grandmother 10 times over.

“Her talent and artistry are now continuing to produce heirlooms,” he said. “At last count, we all have a total of 38 quilts, and Anna Belle has another two she hasn't passed out yet. Some are ‘baby quilts’ and some are full king size.”

Dennis Olson described the quilt his mother made for him almost three-quarters of a century ago to be in “pristine” condition because it has been used very little over the decades.

Each panel of the handmade quilt that Anne Belle Olson gave her oldest son, Dennis Olson, includes the date a state was admitted and the state flower, and each state has a gold star representing the state's capital. Contributed / Dennis Olson

“I realized mom didn't finish this until about 1959 because she's included the most recent states of the 50: Alaska and Hawaii,” he said. “Each panel gives the date admitted and the state flower. … And each state has a gold star for the capital.”

Anna Belle Olson presented her granddaughter Kasey Stephenson with a crib quilt in April. The St. Cloud-area woman was expecting a child, according to Dennis Olson.

“My mother kept the quilt in her possession until I was of age enough to take care of it myself,” he said of the quilt that was made for him. “The quilt means a lot because she not only stitched the quilt, but my dad did the layout and design of the artwork of it. He drew the patterns.”

MORE ARTICLES BY FRANK LEE:







The late Gordon Olson was the patriarch of the family and was married to Anna Belle Olson. He worked his entire life for Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative, according to son Dennis Olson.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But he was also a musician on the side and he was a woodworker,” Dennis Olson said of his father during a phone interview from his West Coast residence.

He said his mother was a full-time homemaker until her children were old enough to take care of themselves but also worked for a period in food service at the local technical school.

“Her output continues, in things like she makes hand-embroidered dish towels. Her fingers are nonstop,” he said. “It's a good activity for her — to keep her stitching up — and so, no, we’ll never tell her to stop.”

Anna Belle Olson said the hardest thing for her about making quilts is the hand quilting. She also said no one in her family like her mother or her father taught her how to make quilts.

“But it’s just great to see it come together,” she said of making quilts as family heirlooms.