She began selling clothes from her basement. She’s now opening a downtown boutique.

WADENA — Rachel Ament always knew she wanted to own her own business.

The Wadena-Deer Creek High School graduate was raised on a local dairy farm. But the wife and mother will open the doors to Blissful A Boutique in downtown Wadena on Saturday, May 13 — a day before Mother’s Day and exactly a week after her 24th birthday.

“We've never been storefront — we've only done online as of right now — so it would just be the first-ever storefront opening,” said Ament, a Wadena resident with two boys under the age of 2.

Blissful A Boutique is at the corner of Jefferson Street and Aldrich Avenue. The store will offer trendy, chic women’s clothing, including plus sizes and accessories such as bags, sunglasses, jewelry, hair scarves, slippers and sandals for summer.

Blissful A Boutique is at the corner of Jefferson Street and Aldrich Avenue in downtown Wadena. Frank Lee / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Ament said she started the boutique after she and her husband Seth had their firstborn in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I kind of just wanted to do something for myself. I kind of just started out small, just in my basement, just randomly selling clothes just to see how it would go,” she said. “And it actually ended up taking off a lot faster than I initially thought.”

Ament’s soon-to-be-open brick-and-mortar store is next door to Ameriprise Financial and across from Drastic Measures Brewing.

“We've been doing just pop-ups and we go to vendor shows and we have a good online sale, so then we kind of just talked about potentially opening a storefront, and it kind of just fell into our laps at the right time, in the right place,” she said. “And we just jumped on the opportunity.”

Ament places all her “worries, doubts and everything in between in God's hands,” according to the boutique’s website, and believes people are capable of so much more than they may think — “work hard and watch all your success fall right into place” — and the mother of two works hard.

“A lot of people actually asked me how I do it — some days I really don't know,” she said with a laugh. “I guess I'm just good at handling a lot of stuff. I'm kind of a busy body, busy mind, so I like kind of doing a lot, I guess.”

Rachel Ament displays the types of clothing she will have for sale at Blissful A Boutique in downtown Wadena. Contributed / Admeyerable Photography

Saturday’s official opening of the boutique will also include pineapple mocktails and cookies for shoppers and visitors to enjoy that day, “while supplies last.”

“We are offering a men's clothing line,” Ament said. “it's not going to be huge within the store, just something smaller, just because we realized Wadena needed something like that. The other two boutiques in town don't offer any men's clothing.”

She said her entire leased space on Wadena’s main street is being renovated with “a simple, more clean” look.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A lot of people like shopping in store for the most part of, like, trying on their clothes and making sure they fit because otherwise then they order and if they have to ship it back, shipping expenses are kind of crazy,” she added.

Ament said she has an associate’s degree in business from Minnesota State Community and Technical College’s campus in Wadena. She said her husband is the head mechanic for the city of Wadena and runs his own repair shop.

MORE ARTICLES BY FRANK LEE:







“I love the face-to-face interaction, like I love building those strong connections with people,” she said of her reason to open a brick-and-mortar store. “ I'm just such a people person. I love talking to people and building genuine relationships with them so that was kind of the big thing.”

Ament’s biggest goal is “to inspire women to be current in fashion and trends … and feel confident in whatever they decide to wear,” according to the Blissful A Boutique website, with her styles that are hand-picked by the entrepreneur.

“I work part time at an assisted living in New York Mills. Eventually, I'm looking at ending that job once I am fully in gear and doing well enough to fully drop that job,” she said. “But as of right away, I will be still working there three days a week.”

Blissful A Boutique’s initial hours of business at 102 Jefferson St. S. will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, according to Ament, with more days and more hours of operation once the store becomes established.

“I'm, like, a big believer in God and I kind of pray a lot and ask for his help when in need and I truly believe that he is the reason why all of this is falling in my lap and it's been such an easy process to make everything happen,” she said.

For more information about Blissful A Boutique and exact store hours, visit the business’s Facebook page at class="rte2-style-underline">www.facebook.com/blissfulaboutiquellc or website at www.blissfulaboutique.com .

ADVERTISEMENT

FRANK LEE is a features writer for the Wadena Pioneer Journal. He may be reached at 218-631-6470 or at flee@wadenapj.com .