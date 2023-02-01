6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Sharks and guppies welcomed at new billiards hall in Wadena

Owner hopes to grow the game, weekly tournaments are offered for all ages.

Geis.jpg
Jason Geis (pictured), his wife Amber and Brian Hagen recently opened Highway 10 Billiards & Pub in Wadena. The 6,000-square-foot business offers billiards and various games as well as a full bar and food.
Barbie Porter / Wadena Pioneer Journal
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
February 01, 2023 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WADENA — Highway 10 Billiards & Pub offers 11 billiards tables for rack ‘em, crack ‘em fun, along with a full bar and an expanded kitchen in the works that will serve up a variety of snacks and meals.

The 6,000-square-foot business opened recently in Wadena. It is adjacent to the busy highway and next to The Black Hole Outdoors. “We offer nine Valley bar tables that are seven feet (long), one nine-foot pro and one Diamond Pro table,” said Jason Geis, who owns the business with his wife Amber and Brian Hagen. In addition to the tables, the pool hall also provides cues, chalk and all the equipment one needs to enjoy a game of billiards. Whether one is a pool shark or a guppie, Geis said the pool hall welcomes all levels of players and is open to all ages.

“We are hoping to see growth in the sport with the younger players,” he said, noting the tournaments and events are open to all ages as well. “We have tournaments every Sunday. People can show up and join.”

Pool Hall.jpg
Highway 10 Billiards & Pub is open to all ages and offers tournaments every Sunday.
Barbie Porter / Wadena Pioneer Journal

The events may include a traditional eight-ball pool competition, as well as nine-ball and 10-ball. Questions about the tournaments can be answered by calling 218-632-6623.

In addition to pool tables, the venue provides patrons with a jukebox, video games, darts, shuffleboard and several TVs that can stream high school sports, as long as it is available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Games.jpg
Highway 10 Billiards & Pub offers 11 billiards tables, darts, shuffleboard, video games and more for entertainment.
Barbie Porter / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Highway 10 Billiards & Pub opens Tuesday through Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sundays at noon.

“As long as people are here having fun playing pool, we’ll stay open, or until 1 a.m.,” Geis said.

Geis ran a pool hall in St. Cloud for several years prior to moving to the Wadena area. He saw potential in the business, as the nearest pool hall is a journey along Highway 10 into the Fargo-Moorhead area, or to his old stomping grounds.

Geis, who also co-owns The Black Hole Outdoors, said when the commercial space next to their ice fishing shack business became available, he saw potential for a pool hall. After completing reconnaissance work to determine if the business was feasible and chatting with successful pool hall owners, he presented the opportunity to his current business partners. The idea was met with enthusiasm and in short order renovations began to give the billiard hall at 706 Ash Ave. NW. an authentic atmosphere.

“We’re glad to be here and would love to see everyone,” Geis said.

billiardsbuilding.jpg
Highway 10 Billiards & Pub is located at 706 Ash Ave. NW., Wadena.
Barbie Porter / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Related Topics: WADENA COUNTYCITY OF WADENALOCAL BUSINESS
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter



What To Read Next
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: K-9 unit assists traffic stop, handgun and marijuana discovered
The Wadena County K-9, Nitro, made a positive indication at the vehicle. A search revealed a handgun, a scale in a backpack and a green leafy substance, according to a Wadena County incident report.
January 31, 2023 11:44 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Tax preparation
Local
Cushing couple charged with multiple tax crimes
According to the complaints, the Zieglers failed to file state income tax returns in 2016-21 and failed to file withholding tax returns for their business, Prism Powder Coating, in 2020 and 2021.
January 31, 2023 11:24 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Jon_Solinger_Photo_18366_August 14, 2022.jpg
Local
'Deep Roots: Sustaining a Living Community,' new photo exhibit coming to NYM gallery
The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center is opening its doors again this February with a photography exhibit about rural Minnesota farming.
January 31, 2023 04:54 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
011122.N.FF.TREES
Local
Correction: Tree subcontractor on Hwy 34 project is Reliable Tree Service of Cambridge, Minn
Minnesota Diversified Services, LLC, of Park Rapids was incorrectly identified as the subcontractor in a front page Jan. 28 story. That business has nothing to do with the tree removal on Highway 34.
January 30, 2023 04:55 PM
 · 
By  News Staff