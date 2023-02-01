Sharks and guppies welcomed at new billiards hall in Wadena

WADENA — Highway 10 Billiards & Pub offers 11 billiards tables for rack ‘em, crack ‘em fun, along with a full bar and an expanded kitchen in the works that will serve up a variety of snacks and meals.

The 6,000-square-foot business opened recently in Wadena. It is adjacent to the busy highway and next to The Black Hole Outdoors. “We offer nine Valley bar tables that are seven feet (long), one nine-foot pro and one Diamond Pro table,” said Jason Geis, who owns the business with his wife Amber and Brian Hagen. In addition to the tables, the pool hall also provides cues, chalk and all the equipment one needs to enjoy a game of billiards. Whether one is a pool shark or a guppie, Geis said the pool hall welcomes all levels of players and is open to all ages.

“We are hoping to see growth in the sport with the younger players,” he said, noting the tournaments and events are open to all ages as well. “We have tournaments every Sunday. People can show up and join.”

Highway 10 Billiards & Pub is open to all ages and offers tournaments every Sunday. Barbie Porter / Wadena Pioneer Journal

The events may include a traditional eight-ball pool competition, as well as nine-ball and 10-ball. Questions about the tournaments can be answered by calling 218-632-6623.

In addition to pool tables, the venue provides patrons with a jukebox, video games, darts, shuffleboard and several TVs that can stream high school sports, as long as it is available.

Highway 10 Billiards & Pub opens Tuesday through Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sundays at noon.

“As long as people are here having fun playing pool, we’ll stay open, or until 1 a.m.,” Geis said.

Geis ran a pool hall in St. Cloud for several years prior to moving to the Wadena area. He saw potential in the business, as the nearest pool hall is a journey along Highway 10 into the Fargo-Moorhead area, or to his old stomping grounds.

Geis, who also co-owns The Black Hole Outdoors, said when the commercial space next to their ice fishing shack business became available, he saw potential for a pool hall. After completing reconnaissance work to determine if the business was feasible and chatting with successful pool hall owners, he presented the opportunity to his current business partners. The idea was met with enthusiasm and in short order renovations began to give the billiard hall at 706 Ash Ave. NW. an authentic atmosphere.

“We’re glad to be here and would love to see everyone,” Geis said.