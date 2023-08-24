Septuagenarian starts Wadena cottage business making tubs

WADENA — Denise Rousslang loves a good soak.

The 74-year-old Wadena resident went into business in 2020 selling modern versions of Victorian soaking tubs after she could not find one on the market for herself to enjoy.

“I was a hairdresser since 1968,” Rousslang said. “And I did that off and on in between raising five children. And then I did some real estate and I've done other things, but that's mainly it.”

The entrepreneur came up with the idea of making plastic and fiberglass soaking tubs and fashioned her tubs after an 1800s Victorian soaking tub made of tin she bought on eBay.

Denise Rousslang bought a Victorian brothel bathtub made of tin in 2018 on eBay. She used the antique as the model for her plastic and fiberglass soaking tubs she invented. Frank Lee / Wadena Pioneer Journal

“There is nothing out there. We searched for years,” she said of her hunt to find one. “And there is no personal portable soaking tub this size that fits in a shower, that fits indoors, that fits in your home. It could be used inside, outside, in a tiny home, in a minimalist apartment.”

“No shower, no bathtub, no problem” proclaims one of Rousslang’s flyers for her Wadena-based cottage business.

“The health, relaxation and economic benefits will be immediate, compared to the expensive plumbing, high maintenance and large spaces taken up by most hot tubs,” according to the flyer.

“Women like tubs and I don't think men maybe do as much — I don't know — but also in the wintertime in Minnesota, myself and a lot of my women friends, our skin gets very dry in Minnesota and I use a hot oil-kind of bath for softening my skin,” she said.

The lightweight free-standing soaking tub with a molded comfort seat and smooth interior finish is ideal for places like a condo, cabin, salon, spa or campsite that has no shower or a shower but no tub, according to Rousslang.

“In a traditional bathtub, there's so much surface area for the air to cool … whereas with these, you're immersed in that hot water and there's just a little bit of cooling even if it's outside,” she said of her tubs, which have a 30-inch diameter on top and stands about 29 inches tall.

The tub uses no electricity and has no moving parts to rust, break or replace. It weighs about 40 pounds when empty and has a capacity of 56 to 58 gallons of water.

“I guess I originally thought if I can make one for myself I would stop at that,” she said. “But when I realized that there wasn't anything out there and if I wanted one, maybe someone else wanted one, too. And so then it just kind of blossomed into making others.”

Denise Rousslang's soaking tubs have a 30-inch diameter at the top, stand 29 inches tall, weigh about 40 pounds when empty and have a capacity of 56 to 58 gallons. Frank Lee / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Rousslang’s soaking tubs could also be used in sunrooms, bedrooms, garages, patios and in gardens.

“I noticed that in most apartments and hotels and motels they are taking traditional tubs out because of the liability and the servicing of them, the maintenance,” she said.

Unlike hot tubs, Rousslang’s soaking tubs and the water used to fill them stay “sanitary and fresh, without the use of chemicals,” according to a promotional flyer that instructs the owner to simply wipe dry or sanitize after each use and to store the tub in a dry and covered space.

“Of course, the athletes like it for soaking in ice and ice therapy,” said Rousslang, who donated her soaking tubs to seven local schools in an effort to promote and grow her own business.

Rousslang came up with the prototype for her soaking tubs in a friend’s garage in 2020 by using a round trash can as the model. With further refinements to make it smaller, like stuffing it with foam and cardboard to mold the fiberglass inside, her prototype was completed months later.

Denise Rousslang of Wadena uses her van to deliver her soaking tubs for free to customers within a 100-mile radius of Wadena. Frank Lee / Wadena Pioneer Journal

“It just kind of started out as a hobby,” Rousslang said of her soaking tubs that are manufactured in Minnesota. “I just feel if I make anything, I do. If I don't, I don't.”

Her soaking tubs can be rapidly filled and drained with a hose, a shower or a pail. The tub takes about 17 minutes to fill from a tap, and about 23 minutes to siphon or about eight minutes to drain with a pail.

“I’ve had a lovely lady who was here in Wadena … who called and bought a fiberglass one for her home in Louisiana and so she will be taking it to Louisiana,” said Rousslang, who offers free delivery within a 100-mile radius of Wadena. “That’s the farthest that I’ve sold.”

The plastic soaking tub retails for $395 and the sturdier fiberglass version retails for $895, according to Rousslang, an Aitkin native.

“I'm in the process of trying to get the prices lowered by different manufacturers maybe and then pass on the savings to the customers,” she said. “I love people and I love meeting people, and I love people's stories,” she said.

For more information or to purchase a soaking tub, call 218-398-2077, email deniserealestate1@gmail.com or visit www.PortableSoakingAndVictorianTubs.com .

