Senior Wolverines leave the den and set out for the next chapter

WADENA — As seniors at Wadena-Deer Creek High School received their diplomas on Friday, May 26, they shared memories of a high school career that started with the COVID-19 pandemic and ended with their class motto: “Nothing we do changes the past — everything we do changes the future.”

Wadena-Deer Creek class of 2023 graduate Alexandra Pavek gives a welcome speech to her fellow classmates and audience members during WDC's graduation ceremony on Friday, May 26. Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal

The Wadena-Deer Creek High School Concert Band performed, with a presentation of the colors performed by the Wadena VFW Color Guard.

Activities Director/Dean of Students Norm Gallant introduced graduating senior Alexandra Pavek as she addressed her fellow classmates, stating, “When we started our freshman year we thought this day would take forever. Now forever is here.”

The Wadena-Deer Creek class of 2023 celebrated graduation on Friday, May 26. Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Class officers Madison Carsten, Hailey Kircher, Ella Stroeing and Pavek took turns at the microphone to share their experiences and stories of the time spent among their fellow classmates in the halls of Wadena-Deer Creek High School. The speakers looked back at their academic careers with a fondness for their teachers, parents and fellow classmates, while also embracing the difficulties that came with wearing masks, distance learning and attending school both in person and online.

The presentation of the diplomas was done by school board Chair Dan Lawson, and senior Madelyn Gallant gave closing remarks.

ADVERTISEMENT