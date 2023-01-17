RJ's Rescued Treasurers opens on Main Street

WADENA — RJ's Rescued Treasures joined the bustling downtown of Wadena’s business district this past weekend. Shop owner, Randal Hendrickx, stood at the counter and noted he had a fair share of visitors before the clock struck noon.

“Being across the street from Boondocks, and on the corner of a busy intersection, gets a lot of eyes looking around,” he said. “I’m excited about the new location.”

RJ's Rescued Treasures is located at 202 Jefferson St. S. and is open weekends, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Barbie Porter / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Hendrickx initially opened RJ’s Rescued Treasures in August 2022 in a shop near the downtown corridor, showcasing eclectic items, from antiques to modern baubles at modern prices.

“I’ve been collecting for over six years, going to estate sales and auctions, and dreamed about opening a shop,” the 56-year-old said. “It came time to where I needed to do it.”

When he heard that Brink’s Jewelry was closing, because the owner was retiring, he checked to see if the space was available for rent.

Randal Hendrickx, who owns RJ’s Rescued Treasures, said he is mindful to find high-quality and unique items that he can offer his customers at reasonable prices. Barbie Porter / Wadena Pioneer Journal

“It was,” he said.

The thought of moving out, after moving in a few months prior, wasn’t too daunting because of the new location. In addition to Main Street exposure, the new storefront was about a quarter size larger than his old digs.

“There is also a lot of storage space,” he said. “With more space, I’m interested in bringing in consignment items and taking donations.”

While he is relatively new to commerce in Wadena, Hendrickx picked up on the tight-knit mentality of the business community. He explained he is mindful not to compete with other businesses in Wadena, but rather aims to enhance the options shoppers have in town.

He also looks forward to sharing where items can be found, if a shopper has their sights set on something he doesn’t carry. For example, he pointed to a decorative sandwich board sign near his front door and shared, “Greiman’s Printing made that. Isn’t it great? The signs make it easy to find my store.”

RJ's Rescued Treasures is located at 202 Jefferson St S. and is open weekends, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hendrickx noted he works at Lund Boats during weekdays, but would be happy to open the shop on a weekday evening if a customer wanted to do some shopping. He can be contacted by calling 218-457-0544 or on his Facebook page.

RJ's Rescued Treasurers offers a well-organized store with a variety of home decor and gifts to be found. Barbie Porter / Wadena Pioneer Journal