News Local

Remembering and honoring the fallen

Members of the community gathered at Wadena Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, to pay tribute to those who died in service to their country.

Placing of the wreaths - edited.jpg
The placing of the wreaths during a Memorial Day Service at Wadena Cemetery on Monday, May 29.
Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal
By Nicole Stracek
Today at 2:58 PM

WADENA — Community members gathered at Wadena Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, to pay homage to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their county. VFW Post 3922 Commander Phil Thomas opened the Memorial Day program with gratitude for those who have served and continue to serve in the military.

William M Rose Mem Day Address - edited.jpg
William M. Rose delivers the Memorial Day address during a service at Wadena Cemetery on Monday, May 29.
Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal

The Memorial Day address was given by William M. Rose, veterinarian at Lakeland Veterinary Clinic in Perham. Rose enlisted in the Marines and is a Vietnam War veteran. Reflecting on his time serving in the military, Rose stated, “The most important person in the world at that very moment is the one standing next to you.”

Wounded while serving, Rose spent time in a naval hospital while recovering from his injuries. Rose would go on to graduate from the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine.

Wadena Area Comm Band - edited.jpg
The Wadena Area Community Band performs during the Memorial Day service held at Wadena Cemetery on Monday, May 29. At left is conductor Steve Anderson.
Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Unlike Veterans Day, Memorial Day honors all military members who have died while serving in the U.S. armed forces. Community member and retired Marine Jerry Denny was in attendance for Monday's serve. “This brings back a lot of memories of the guys I went in with but didn’t come back,” Denny shared.

Pastor Amos Self, lead pastor at the Verndale Family Life Church, led the service with the soldiers' prayer. The Wadena Area Community Band led by conductor Steve Anderson played a selection of songs including the "Star Spangled Banner," and band member Gary Taylor played "Taps."

Jerry Denny Salute - edited.jpg
Community member and retired Marine Jerry Denny stands and salutes as the firing squad salute commences, led by Elmer Goche from the VFW Post 3922 Color Guard.
Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal
Phil Thoennes Commander VFW Post3922 - edited.jpg
Phil Thoennes, VFW Post 3922 commander, speaks during Memorial Day services at Wadena Cemetery on Monday, May 29.
Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal

