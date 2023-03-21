Regional Spelling Bee in Staples to feature students from 5-county area March 22

WADENA — Area students will participate in the 2023 Regional Spelling Bee at Sourcewell in Staples on Wednesday, March 22.

The competition will feature students between grades 3-8 from Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties, with the local winner advancing to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

The event is open to the public.

Students participating should arrive by 1 p.m. with the competition scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

For more information about the annual spelling bee competitions, check out the Sourcewell website at: www.mn.sourcewell.org/education/student-programs .