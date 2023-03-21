99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Regional Spelling Bee in Staples to feature students from 5-county area March 22

The 2023 Regional Spelling Bee will take place on Wednesday, March 22, at Sourcewell in Staples and feature students from Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties.

image001.jpg
Nesika Bellville, a Pine River-Backus student, was crowned the winner of the 2022 Regional Spelling Bee. The 2023 Regional Spelling Bee is scheduled to take place at Sourcewell in Staples on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Contributed / Sourcewell
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 12:37 PM

WADENA — Area students will participate in the 2023 Regional Spelling Bee at Sourcewell in Staples on Wednesday, March 22.

The competition will feature students between grades 3-8 from Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties, with the local winner advancing to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

The event is open to the public.

Students participating should arrive by 1 p.m. with the competition scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

For more information about the annual spelling bee competitions, check out the Sourcewell website at: www.mn.sourcewell.org/education/student-programs .

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: Cats being trapped and shot by neighbor, caller says; horse attacked by dogs
March 21, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Wadena City Sign
Local
Wadena City Council moves on tiny home ordinance
March 21, 2023 09:08 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
A canoe in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness
Local
Boundary Waters gets rare International Wilderness Quiet Park Award
March 20, 2023 03:18 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
An aerial shot of a John Deere tractor pulling a planter through a field planted in cover crops.
Policy
RIPE proposal looks to reward producers for their environmental stewardship
March 21, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Michael Johnson
IMG_0895.JPG
The ribbon is cut; Astera Health hosts grand opening
March 20, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  Tris Anderson
Snow piles and drifts along a gravel road in Stutsman County.
Weather
Are climate experts concerned about climate change in the Midwest? Yes and no
March 20, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Michael Johnson
Perham GBB huddle before the game.JPG
Prep
Girls basketball: Perham ends historic season with loss to New London-Spicer
March 18, 2023 10:26 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli