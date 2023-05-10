Recycled plastic never looked so good

WADENA — That adage about “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure” will soon be put to the test at Green Island Preserve.

People are invited to the installation at the “urban forest” of a recycled plastic art project entitled “Hidden Water.” The public event will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.

“The project was collaborative with some area artists,” said Cedar Walters, Otter Tail County Solid Waste public information and education officer. “And then we really did it as a community outreach project, so all of those drops that are part of the project were created at public events.”

The art project was made of hundreds of water drops created with waste plastic. All water drops were made at public events last summer to show the connection between water and waste.

A droplet made from recycled plastic. Contributed / Cedar Walters

“The water drops are made out of shredded storage totes that are too big to be recycled in our regular recycling program,” Walters said. “The shredding plastic is melted in a small injector machine and injected into a metal mold to create the shapes.”

Green Island Preserve is a 60-acre privately owned property on the northern edge of Wadena that is open to the public during daylight hours.

“We each create an embarrassing trail of pure waste and garbage through our unconscious and unnecessary neediness,” said Kent Scheer, co-owner of Green Island Preserve with his wife Vicki Chepulis.

“Hidden water” is the term for water that is used in the production of food or any product that is manufactured. Food, textiles, electronics, cars and more require water to extract raw resources from the planet, refine them and make them into something — even electricity.

Close-up of the recycled plastic water drops that make up the "Hidden Water" installation. Contributed / Cedar Walters

Walters said a demonstration of the recycling process will also occur at the Tuesday event, and there will be other times this summer that the recycling machine that helped make the “droplets” will be at Green Island Preserve. Those times are yet to be determined.

“We had a team of artists that put it together when it first got installed at the library in Fergus Falls,” she said of the traveling artwork. “We share management staff with Wadena County Solid Waste, so that is part of why we are helping to bring this project to Wadena County.”

There is far more water used, wasted and polluted in making the things people consume than there is in turning off the tap, according to Walters.

“We often think of conserving water that we can see, and that we use directly,” Walters stated.

By choosing to buy better and fewer products that will last, and by reducing and composting food waste, a person will save far more water than an individual ever will by taking a shorter shower or turning off the tap while brushing their teeth, according to Walters.

“I think her ‘consume consciously’ focus is a crucial new message for a livable future,” Scheer said of Walters.

People can learn more about the Precious Plastic Recycling Project, put their own water drops on the “Hidden Water” art project and see a free demonstration of how recycling machines turn waste plastic into art material at Tuesday’s installation at Green Island Preserve.

“I think people really are stunned at how waste can be turned into something so beautiful. It's really actually stunning when you see it,” Walters said.

For more information about plastics, plastic waste and recycling, visit https://bit.ly/41mHpRl .