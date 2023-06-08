Rebuilding public health after COVID-19

WADENA – Nearly half of all public health workers in both state and local agencies left the workforce from 2017 to 2021, according to a 2023 study .

A trend that could leave many public health departments understaffed if it continues.

“The pandemic was very stressful for all of us at public health,” said Erica Keppers, Wadena County Public Health director. “Three years of continued stress has had an impact. People have left the profession due to stress, to receive higher pay elsewhere, and to have a more flexible work schedule.”

According to the Minnesota Department of Health , local health departments were awarded $42.9 million from the Centers for Disease Control Infrastructure Grant in 2023. Community health boards received 40% of the funds that were awarded in Minnesota for the workforce section of the grant. This equals $16.4 million the county health board will use over a five-year period with a total for Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties of $283,486.

Keppers said the funds will allow public health to think “big picture” about what public health departments need in post-pandemic times.

“Each local health department needs to look at their public health workforce and determine what is best for their departments and staff,” Keppers said. “We will be completing an assessment of education and training needs and creating a workforce training plan. Wadena public health needs to have a skilled workforce and to strengthen employee engagement.”

Keppers also wants to focus on quality improvements to better health outcomes for their clients in the community.

“We need to look at what we are doing well and what changes we need to make to improve Wadena County Health,” said Keppers. “In order to accomplish this, public health staff may need some training to know how to consistently measure and collect meaningful data. We have used a PDSA, Plan Do Study Act Cycle, in our portion of our FHV (family home visiting) and this helped our nurses improve outcomes.”

Another vital part of public health is current and future technology needs. With the grant funding spread out over the next five years, Keppers aims to utilize resources like technology to potentially help decrease workloads in order to tackle additional required projects.

“We have not had the time to think about any of this for the last few years since the majority of our efforts have been focused on the pandemic,” Keppers shared. “This will allow some staff time to focus on these areas.”

The grant period runs from March 2023 through November 2027. The Minnesota Department of Health is the sponsoring agency for this grant.