Public speaks to WDC School Board about gender identity and bathroom usage

WADENA — After about two months of waiting, parents of Wadena-Deer Creek students and community members were finally able to address the WDC School Board regarding gender identity and bathroom usage during the June 12 school board meeting in Deer Creek.

The board amended its policies to allow a public comment period during its April meeting. However, due to issues with signing up for the comment period, no members of the public spoke during the following May meeting. Pemberton Law attorney Kristi Hastings, who acts as legal counsel for the district, explained the legalities surrounding gender identity and bathroom and locker room use.

The district must abide by Title IX of the federal Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in federally funded educational settings. A Biden Administration executive order expanded “on the basis of sex” to include gender identity and sexual orientation.

A civil court lawsuit filed against the Anoka-Hennepin School District in 2020 resulted in the district paying $300,000 to a transgender student who was barred from using a school locker room that matched their gender identity.

During the May school board meeting, Hastings stated that the WDC School District could face litigation if it enacted similar policies.

Five people addressed the board on Monday, all pertaining to gender identity and the usage of locker rooms and bathrooms.

Aaron Spicer, a parent of students in the Wadena-Deer Creek School District, speaks to the school board during a public comment period at the board's Monday, June 12 meeting. Spicer levied criticism at the board's handling of its May meeting when the district's legal counsel explained the legalities surrounding gender identity and bathroom usage. Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Aaron Spicer, a parent of students in the district, directed criticism at WDC Superintendent Lee Westrum and the board for its handling of the May meeting.

Spicer said communication between the district and parents has been inadequate, and closed his statement by asking the board if they’re willing to work with parents.

Pastor Amos Self of Verndale Family Life Church also criticized May’s meeting during his time to speak.

“I would never use the toilet in the same bathroom while my daughter is showering, and yet, you’re allowing that very same thing here,” Self said. “And so far have given no actionable steps to affirm parents’ concerns, only brought in a lawyer to try to scare us into inaction and scare you into inaction.”

Self asked that the board designate one of the multi-stall bathrooms as a sex-specific bathroom.

“Figure out a workable policy,” Self said. “Otherwise, if you won’t protect our kids’ privacy, and respect our deep personal and religious convictions, then as a parent, I will — per the toolkit handout you gave out. I exercise my right as a parent and preemptively choose to opt-out my kids of all co-ed bathrooms and locker rooms.”

Verndale Family Life Church Pastor Amos Self addresses the Wadena-Deer Creek School Board on Monday, June 12. Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal

For several of the speakers, faith was integral to their arguments presented to the board.

Audrey Brandt Loer expressed support for transgender students and allowing them to use the bathroom that conforms to their gender identity.

“I’ve not always been an LGBT ally,” she said. “I’ve changed over the years due to experiences and due to my Christian faith. I’m not queer. No one in my family is queer, so far as I know. Yet, I’m here to ask you to continue to protect my kids, our kids at WDC schools.”

Loer noted that “human beings can be awful” but that LGBT people are “no more likely to engage in restroom peeping, sexual harassment or assaults” than straight or non-transgender people.

“As a parent, I’m thankful and I’m grateful that my children can go to school with transgender peers. Transgender people enrich our worlds,” Loer said.

Audrey Brandt Loer holds a Pride flag while speaking to the Wadena-Deer Creek School Board on Monday, June 12. She shared the history of the flag and spoke in favor of transgender students using bathrooms and locker rooms that match their gender identity. Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Robert Segovia took aim at the use of faith, particularly for a “progressive agenda,” during his time at the podium.

“I’ve been trying to abstain from using my faith as ammunition towards this conversation just because, as we can see, everybody can twist scripture to how they want it,” he said.

During committee reports, board members spoke to those in attendance. Board Chair Dan Lawson reminded speakers that WDC schools are public institutions.

“A lot of you bring religion into this, but we’ve told you in the past, we don’t operate as a religious facility. We are a public school,” he said.

Board member Melissa Seelhammer also addressed the crowd.

“When I was young, my dad taught me — I specifically remember him saying — be nice to everyone. Just be nice to everyone. And that is what my faith teaches me as well,” Seelhammer said.

Seelhammer said the board has looked into ways to accommodate students, such as private bathrooms, with the school’s consulting firm, ICS.

“We’re looking at options to make everybody comfortable,” she said.

Westrum elaborated on the plans: “ICS has put together a plan to convert a set of the bathrooms we have in the academic wing from a traditional boys and girls to a bank of eight that would be completely gender neutral.”

Because the district has to follow state and federal guidelines, Westrum said he realizes that “everybody’s not going to get exactly what they want,” but that district is working hard to find solutions.

He also noted that the district is in a unique position relative to other area schools.

“Now, our neighbors may not have transgender students right now in their school,” Westrum said. “They may not have transgender students that are using the bathrooms that they identify with, but we’re all in the same boat and have to follow the same rules.”

Board members made it known that they are available to speak to parents and community members and answer any questions they have.

In other WDC School Board news:

