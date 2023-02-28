99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Public meeting set for March 13 to review results of ICS 'listening sessions,' other WDC facilities data

The results of a series of 'listening sessions' held by Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools in January are in, and now the public will have a chance to weigh in on the data.

WDC Listening Session.JPG
The Wadena-Deer Creek School Board and administrators participated in a "listening session" with consultants from ICS during their Jan. 9, 2023 board meeting. Additional sessions were held on Jan. 16, 17 and 18. The results of those sessions, along with other facilities data collected by ICS over the course of the past couple of months, will be reviewed at a Monday, March 13, 2023, public meeting in the Robertson Theatre at Wadena-Deer Creek High School. The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m.
Vicki Gerdes / Wadena Pioneer Journal
Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
February 28, 2023 03:57 PM

WADENA — A public meeting to review the results of the "listening sessions" held at Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools back in January will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 13 at WDC High School's Robertson Theatre.

Consultants from ICS conducted the listening sessions with members of the WDC School Board, staff, students and community, in order to help the school's leadership prioritize its facility improvement needs. The results of those listening sessions were first presented to the school board at special work sessions held on Feb. 1 and 13. Other data presented at those meetings included the results of an "educational adequacy" review, facilities assessment and district demographic analysis. The public will have an opportunity to review the ICS data and provide input at the March 13 meeting.

At their regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21, the board began preliminary work on a facilities plan. "Now that ICS has gathered all the data ... they want us to start plugging away on how we want to put together a plan, and what our top priorities are," said Superintendent Lee Westrum.

Also at last week's meeting, the board held a public hearing on the proposed tax abatement for a Wadena Development Authority-led housing project on the southeast side of Wadena, in the Folkestad East addition. The project would include the development of 22 duplexes, totaling 44 new housing units. The WDA is working with two different private developers on the duplexes, which would comprise Phase 1 of the project. Phase 2 would include the development of 32 additional lots, possibly for a combination of rental and ownership. Altogether, the property acquisition and infrastructure costs are expected to come in at just under $3 million.

Wadena Planning and Zoning Director Dean Uselman and Baker Tilly consultant Mikaela Huot were at the meeting to explain the project in detail; no members of the public stepped up to comment. The school board approved the proposed abatement following the hearing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposed abatement will now go to the Wadena County Board for final approval, following their March 14 public hearing on the proposed project.

Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
A reporter at Detroit Lakes Newspapers since relocating to the community in October 2000, Vicki was promoted to Community News Lead for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and Perham Focus on Jan. 1, 2022. She has covered pretty much every "beat" that a reporter can be assigned, from county board and city council to entertainment, crime and even sports. Born and raised in Madelia, Minnesota, she is a graduate of Hamline University, from which she earned a bachelor's degree in English literature (writing concentration). You can reach her at vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com.
What To Read Next
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: Suspicious person attempted entry into occupied residence; vehicle fire near Staples
February 28, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
blizzard-19726451920.jpg
Local
Watch out for snow, blustery conditions this evening through Wednesday afternoon
February 28, 2023 12:42 PM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
HenningTransferDesigns80-page-001 (2).jpg
Local
Otter Tail County unveils plans to add landfill space to Henning transfer station
February 28, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling