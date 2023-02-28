Public meeting set for March 13 to review results of ICS 'listening sessions,' other WDC facilities data

WADENA — A public meeting to review the results of the "listening sessions" held at Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools back in January will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 13 at WDC High School's Robertson Theatre.

Consultants from ICS conducted the listening sessions with members of the WDC School Board, staff, students and community, in order to help the school's leadership prioritize its facility improvement needs. The results of those listening sessions were first presented to the school board at special work sessions held on Feb. 1 and 13. Other data presented at those meetings included the results of an "educational adequacy" review, facilities assessment and district demographic analysis. The public will have an opportunity to review the ICS data and provide input at the March 13 meeting.

At their regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21, the board began preliminary work on a facilities plan. "Now that ICS has gathered all the data ... they want us to start plugging away on how we want to put together a plan, and what our top priorities are," said Superintendent Lee Westrum.

Also at last week's meeting, the board held a public hearing on the proposed tax abatement for a Wadena Development Authority-led housing project on the southeast side of Wadena, in the Folkestad East addition. The project would include the development of 22 duplexes, totaling 44 new housing units. The WDA is working with two different private developers on the duplexes, which would comprise Phase 1 of the project. Phase 2 would include the development of 32 additional lots, possibly for a combination of rental and ownership. Altogether, the property acquisition and infrastructure costs are expected to come in at just under $3 million.

Wadena Planning and Zoning Director Dean Uselman and Baker Tilly consultant Mikaela Huot were at the meeting to explain the project in detail; no members of the public stepped up to comment. The school board approved the proposed abatement following the hearing.

The proposed abatement will now go to the Wadena County Board for final approval, following their March 14 public hearing on the proposed project.