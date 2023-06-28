Public hearing held for Jefferson Street/Hwy 71 utility improvement

WADENA — Phil Martin, a principal engineer from Bolton & Menk, updated the public on the Jefferson Street/Highway 71 utility improvements during the June 13 Wadena City Council meeting.

The utility project includes both sanitary sewer and water main replacement that would consist of extending the existing pipes along the Jefferson Street corridor. The proposed work would be done in tandem with the Minnesota Department of Transportation's street work plan for Highway 71.

MnDOT’s plan for Highway 71 includes resurfacing Franklin Avenue South to Aldrich Avenue South and updating sidewalks and approaches, including signal systems at the Highway 71 intersections of Highway 29/Colfax Avenue South and Bryant Avenue South.

MnDOT’s plan also includes reconstruction of the city utilities and storm sewers from Birch Avenue North and Elm Avenue North. MnDOT also intends to resurface the road from Elm Avenue North to a half-mile north of Alfred Street North, replacing and repairing underground structures and creating a continuous center left-turn lane through Alfred Street.

The council was informed that while MnDOT would cover roadwork costs, utility replacement costs would fall on the city and the benefiting property owners. The estimated total cost for the project is $7.3 million.

The presentation given by Martin included the city’s assessment policy, project cost information and potential property assessments.

“The idea is we want to do things while MnDOT is doing their improvements to the road,” Martin said.

According to the city, benefiting properties will be assessed at slightly more than the 20% minimum required by state statute for the street and pipe work for this project.

Martin also broke down the potential costs to property owners for sewer and water main replacement, which was $28.24 per foot for sewer and $26.68 per foot for the water main.

The total cost of the project is about $642,000. The city will foot $406,000 of the bill while property owners will cover the remaining $236,000.

Property owners can pay the cost of the improvements in full or over a period of time as determined by the City Council.

A public hearing was held to allow affected property owners to address the council with concerns regarding the impending utility improvements.

Craig Folkestad told the council he represents eight properties along Jefferson Street and Highway 71. He asked the council how it was determined what the city would pay for the improvements.

“The city assessment policy is based on Minnesota State Statute 429 that allows cities to assess cost towards properties that adjoin the property based on perceived benefit,” Martin said.

The final assessment hearing for the Jefferson Street/Highway 71 utility improvements is scheduled to take place sometime in 2025.