99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Public comment sought for county’s hazard mitigation plan

Planning for natural disasters minimizes the impact of events that can cause vast economic loss and personal hardship.

Wadena crews
City of Wadena crews clearing storm sewers after heavy rain.
Wadena Pioneer Journal file photo
News Staff
By News Staff
January 10, 2023 08:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WADENA — Wadena County has completed an updated draft of its Hazard Mitigation Plan and is now seeking public feedback, according to a Wadena County Sheriff's Office press release.

Like all Minnesota counties, Wadena County is vulnerable to a variety of potential natural disasters, such as tornadoes, windstorms, severe winter storms, flooding, drought, and extreme temperatures, which threaten the loss of life and property in the county. Planning for natural disasters minimizes the impact of these events which can cause vast economic loss and personal hardship.

All county residents, as well as other interested stakeholders — those in neighboring counties or working with affected agencies — are strongly encouraged to review and offer feedback on the interactive website, PDF of the draft plan, and proposed local mitigation actions. The review and comment period is open for a period of 15 days through January 23, 2023. The public can access the plan using the following links:

The Wadena County HMP is a multi-jurisdictional plan that covers Wadena County, including the cities of Aldrich, Menahga, Nimrod, Sebeka, Staples, Verndale, and Wadena. The Wadena County Hazard Mitigation Plan also incorporates the concerns and needs of townships, school districts, and other stakeholders participating in the plan.
Updating the plan has been under the direction of Wadena County Emergency Management in cooperation with U-Spatial at the University of Minnesota Duluth and representatives from county departments, city and township governments, school districts, and other key stakeholders. Together, the planning team worked to identify cost-effective and sustainable actions to reduce or eliminate the long-term risk to human life or property from natural hazards. Examples include improvement of roads and culverts that experience repetitive flooding; construction of safe rooms in areas where residents and visitors are vulnerable to tornadoes and severe storm events; burying power lines that may fail due to heavy snow, ice or wind storms; ensuring timely emergency communication to the public through warning sirens and mass notification systems; and conducting public awareness and education campaigns to help people be prepared to take safe action before, during or following a hazard event.

Hazard mitigation planning helps Wadena County and other jurisdictions protect their residents. Working with local communities through the process helps identify vulnerabilities and develop strategies to reduce or eliminate the effects of a potential hazard. In addition, increasing public awareness of natural disasters and encouraging personal preparedness helps to create a community that is resilient to disaster, and breaks the cycle of response and recovery. Updating the plan further allows Wadena County and its jurisdictions to be eligible to apply for future FEMA Hazard Mitigation Assistance grant program funding for projects that help to reduce or eliminate the impacts of future natural hazard events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Community feedback is vital to the success of the plan. Wadena County invites public review and feedback on the draft plan prior to submitting it to the state of Minnesota and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for review. Feedback may be provided via the online comment forms or directly to Wadena County Emergency Management.

Contact Wadena County Emergency Management via phone at 218-631-7795.

Related Topics: AREA BRIEFSCITY OF WADENAWADENA COUNTYEMERGENCY SERVICES
News Staff
By News Staff
Wadena Pioneer Journal newsroom
What To Read Next
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: Ex-boyfriend won't return $200 shoes; trespassing a First Lutheran, kids warned
On Jan. 7, at First Lutheran Church, a caller said a group of kids overstayed their welcome. No forced entry. No damage. The pastor wanted the kids to understand the consequences of their actions.
January 10, 2023 12:13 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Sharp Eyes book
Local
New York Mills Public Library accepting board applicants
Interested parties must submit an application found on the library website at nymlibrary.org by Monday, Jan. 16.
January 10, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff Report
Leech Lake ice 1.jpg
Local
Driver escapes with no injuries after vehicle falls through ice on Leech Lake
According to Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk, a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup with an attached snowplow was being driven on the lake when a large crack formed and the vehicle went through the ice.
January 06, 2023 09:48 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Park Project1 (edited).png
Local
Popular playset in Tapley Park dismantled, funds being raised to replace it
The wooden fort-like playground had a lot of ways kids could play — they could crawl through the tunnels or climb ladders to the top, run around, or fly down the slides.
January 05, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe