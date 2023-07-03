Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Poetry Walk at Green Island features Minnesota Voices in July

The Poetry Walk along the trails at the Green Island “urban forest” features poems that were recently included in Minnesota Voices 2023, an annual program of the Wadena County Historical Society.

Green Island
Green Island is located at 850 Scheer Drive, Wadena and is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Wadena Pioneer Journal file photo
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 7:00 AM

WADENA — This month, the Poetry Walk at Green Island Preserve opens with poems that were recently included in Minnesota Voices 2023, an annual program of the Wadena County Historical Society.

This July the featured poets are Mike Tauber, Seth Kelly, Alan Perry, Fred Cox, Charmaine Pappas Donovan and Jessica Lynn.

Green Island in Wadena is a beautifully cultivated space for experiencing nature, according to a news release, and like the gardens of Europe, there are places to stroll through woods, sit under a tree and read, or enjoy a picnic lunch with a friend.

The land also includes a working orchard, gardens of rare herbs, wild deer and white doves who coo softly from their dovecote. Dotted throughout the park-like atmosphere are sculptures created by co-owner Kent Scheer.

There are also 12 small information stations along the trails on which the poems are posted, alternating with educational texts providing information on the purpose and function of Green Island's new forest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each month a different selection of poets will be featured on the Poetry Walk.

Minnesota Voices has been held annually for the past six years by the Wadena County Historical Society in celebration of National Poetry Month. A poetry reading was held last April via Zoom.

A booklet featuring the 43 participants in Minnesota Voices 2023 will be published shortly and available at www.WadenaCountyHistory.org.

News Staff
By News Staff
Wadena Pioneer Journal newsroom
What To Read Next
Fish houses will be raffled off Friday evening after the festival during the day.
Local
New York Mills director hopes to reel ‘em in with Fish Festival
July 03, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Grocers logo.jpg
Local
Kayla Meeks awarded Minnesota Grocers Association Foundation scholarship
July 03, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
MenahgaCityHall2022Wide.jpg
Local
Menahga drafting new ATV, golf cart use ordinance
July 01, 2023 01:27 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Mille Lacs Lake looking out from Wigwam Bay.
Minnesota
Public’s help sought in Mille Lacs plane crash investigation
July 03, 2023 11:01 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Barrels_C.jpg
Dairy
Demand for cheese keeps rising but Bongards Creameries have plans to keep up
July 03, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Michael Johnson
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: A lesson in 'come as you are'
June 30, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Fireworks.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Detroit Lakes hoppin' as town gears up for 4th of July fireworks, boat parades and live music
June 30, 2023 08:53 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes