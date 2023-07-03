Poetry Walk at Green Island features Minnesota Voices in July

WADENA — This month, the Poetry Walk at Green Island Preserve opens with poems that were recently included in Minnesota Voices 2023, an annual program of the Wadena County Historical Society.

This July the featured poets are Mike Tauber, Seth Kelly, Alan Perry, Fred Cox, Charmaine Pappas Donovan and Jessica Lynn.

Green Island in Wadena is a beautifully cultivated space for experiencing nature, according to a news release, and like the gardens of Europe, there are places to stroll through woods, sit under a tree and read, or enjoy a picnic lunch with a friend.

The land also includes a working orchard, gardens of rare herbs, wild deer and white doves who coo softly from their dovecote. Dotted throughout the park-like atmosphere are sculptures created by co-owner Kent Scheer.

There are also 12 small information stations along the trails on which the poems are posted, alternating with educational texts providing information on the purpose and function of Green Island's new forest.

Each month a different selection of poets will be featured on the Poetry Walk.

Minnesota Voices has been held annually for the past six years by the Wadena County Historical Society in celebration of National Poetry Month. A poetry reading was held last April via Zoom.

A booklet featuring the 43 participants in Minnesota Voices 2023 will be published shortly and available at www.WadenaCountyHistory.org.

