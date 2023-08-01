People will gobble, gobble at Rotary’s 56th annual Corn and Chicken Feed

WADENA — Wadena Rotary Club’s Corn and Chicken Feed has been going on for over half of a century and shows no signs of stopping.

The 56th annual fundraiser will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Burlington Northern Park across from Super One Foods in Wadena.

“The Corn and Chicken Feed is our major fundraiser,” Rotarian Jolene Johannes stated. “In 2023, our local Rotary Club awarded six scholarships of $1,000 each. Since 1982, Rotary has distributed $92,960 of scholarship money to Wadena-Deer Creek graduating seniors.”

Advance tickets are $13 for adults and $8 for children ages 10 and under or $14 for adults or $9 for children ages 10 and under at the gate, with takeout orders also available.

“It's a meal that we put on for the community where we serve corn and (fried) chicken,” said Rotarian Ross Zieglmeier, chairman of the fundraiser and a board member. “We cook it all right there. Last year, we almost had 2,200 meals that were served … the largest we've ever served.”

Tickets are available at Ameriprise Financial, Magnifi Financial, Mid-Central National Bank and Wadena State Bank. Tickets can also be purchased from any Wadena Rotary Club member.

“It's good food. A lot of people love it,” Zieglmeier said of last year’s record-breaking number of meals served. “And it brings the community together. Again, we serve a lot of people.”

Among the donations the Wadena Rotary Club has made this year include $200 to the Miss Wadena Pageant, $300 to the Wadena County Fair, $500 to the United Way, $100 to the Salvation Army and $250 to the Wadena Fire Department, just to name a few examples.

Allen Refsland of the Wadena Rotary Club serves up a piece of chicken at the 2017 Corn and Chicken Feed at Burlington Northern Park. Wadena Pioneer Journal file photo

“We donate to many worthy causes,” Johannes stated.

There are 43 members of the Wadena Rotary Club, according to Zieglmeier, and last year’s fundraiser raised, after expenses, just under $8,900.

“We deep fry the chicken all right there at the park, we cook the corn right there,” Zieglmeier said. “Last year, we had great weather for the Corn and Chicken Feed fundraiser. Hopefully, we have that again this year.”

The 2020 Corn and Chicken Feed fundraiser was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was made with the public and volunteers' health and safety in mind.

A poster for the 56th annual Corn and Chicken Feed fundraiser by the Wadena Rotary Club can be found in many parts of the town. Frank Lee / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Out of the more than 300 dozen ears of corn picked, shucked and cooked for the 2021 event, less than eight dozen were left at the end of that year’s fundraiser.

“We will also have white milk and chocolate milk, water and coffee,” Zieglmeier said of this year’s event. “And Immanuel Lutheran Church youth group will be selling pie and ice cream. And they're going to be doing that to raise funds for a youth trip that they have,”

With bread and cucumber salad also running low at the 2021 Corn and Chicken Feed, it was clear the community came out in strong support of the event which resumed a year after the coronavirus caused the cancellation of a variety of group gatherings.

“We would like to say thanks to our sponsors and community businesses and community members for making the event possible and as big of a success as it is,” Zieglmeier said of the Rotary Club’s annual Corn and Chicken Feed fundraiser.

The Wadena Rotary Club meets at noon Wednesdays at Immanuel Lutheran Church at 403 Second St. SE in Wadena or find the community service organization on Facebook.

FRANK LEE is the features writer for the Wadena Pioneer Journal. He may be reached at 218-631-6470 or at flee@wadenapj.com .