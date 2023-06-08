Partners for a Healthy Wadena seeks public’s help in quality-of-life projects

Partners for a Healthy Wadena’s mission is “to encourage endeavors which enhance a vibrant and welcoming Wadena area.”

And to decide what those community projects should be and how best to accomplish them, the revitalized nonprofit is going to need the public’s help.

“Partners was very active and incredibly influential in the 1990s and early 2000s – did much for the community – then it got kind of exhausted ...went fairly quiet for an extended period of time,” said Kent Scheer, co-owner of Green Island Preserve with his wife Vicki Chepulis.

Its volunteers helped restore and add these assets: the refurbished bandstand, downtown decorative street lights, sidewalk designs, distinctive city entrance signs and the restored historic Northern Pacific Depot, along with aspects of the classic Burlington Northern Park.

Wadena train depot Wadena Pioneer Journal file photo

“The Burlington Northern depot during the inception of Partners was in disrepair, had been abandoned for decades and underused,” he said. “It was starting to look like it was a liability for the community. Partners took on the job of totally saving and rehabilitating that depot.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The nonprofit is returning back to its mission of community betterment and activism through citizen involvement.

“The members of Partners were aware that there was so much that had been accomplished in the past that it was really important to try and get it reenergized and up and going again,” Scheer said of starting back up Partners for a Healthy Wadena.

Cultural organizations, retail establishments, business professionals and citizens are invited to its monthly gatherings for community coordination and future visioning.

“A small group of people began to meet and talk about the history of Partners, and then think about how to reestablish that kind of energy and get it working on behalf of the community again, so there's been six planning sessions,” Scheer said.

MORE ARTICLES BY FRANK LEE:





Besides Scheer, they include Mayor George Deiss; New York Mills Regional Cultural Center and Five Wings Arts Council representatives; Lina Belar, director of the Wadena County Historical Society; and Dana Cantleberry, executive director of the Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce.

“You can see it's a cross-section of sort of the powers that be in town,” Scheer said. “But the more people that come as a voice to the meetings, the more energy there will be to start some new things for the community.”

The community is invited to a reception at the Burlington Northern Historic Depot from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, June 10, honoring LeAnn Evans and Kay Browne for their early work with Partners. Guests are invited to share their memories starting at 3 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

“The members of Partners were aware that there was so much that had been accomplished in the past that it was really important to try and get it reenergized and up and going again,” Scheer said of starting back up Partners for a Healthy Wadena,” Scheer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information and to get involved in the visioning, growth and preservation of the city of Wadena, email Scheer at kentscheer@outlook.com .

FRANK LEE is the features writer for the Wadena Pioneer Journal. He may be reached at 218-631-6470 or at flee@wadenapj.com .