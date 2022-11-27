Otter Tail County collision leaves at least one injured

A Pelican Rapids man was injured in a two-car crash on Highway 108 in Otter Tail County Saturday.

Paul David Stenholm, 88, of Pelican Rapids suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. The report doesn't say whether or where he went to a hospital for treatment.

He was northbound in a 2009 Toyota Prius on Otter Tail County Highway 21 when he collided with a 2015 Chrysler 200, which was eastbound on Highway 108.

The driver of the Chrysler, Juan Moreno Carlos, 38, of Pelican Rapids was not injured. A passenger, Sonia Zavala Franco, 36, of Pelican Rapids was taken to Lake Region Hospital in Fergus Falls, although the report lists her as not being injured.

All three were wearing seat belts, airbags did not deploy in either vehicle, and no alcohol was involved in the accident, according to the State Patrol.

The crash was reported on dry pavement at 6:19 p.m. Saturday in Norwegian Grove Township.

Otter Tail County deputies, police and firefighters from Pelican Rapids, and Ringdahl Ambulance of Fergus Falls assisted at the scene.