One injured in rear-end collision on Hwy 71 south of Wadena

WADENA — One person was injured in a two car crash on Highway 71, a few miles south of the city of Wadena on Friday morning.

According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse sports utility vehicle and a 2004 Chrysler Sebring passenger car were traveling north on Highway 71 when the driver of the SUV rapidly approached the passenger car, crashing into the back end and causing the passenger car to spin out and cross over into the south ditch.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel found one of the vehicles in the south ditch, facing north, with disabling damage to the back end. The other vehicle sustained disabling front end damage and was parked on the north shoulder.

The driver of the SUV, Miles Preston Wiirre, 66, of Hewitt was taken by private vehicle to the hospital for neck pain. The driver of the passenger car, Tasha Rae Balbach-Wilhelmi, 40, of rural Bertha was checked and released by EMS.

The driver of the SUV was issued a citation for failure to drive with due care.

The crash was reported about 8 a.m. Friday, just north of the Todd County line. Tri-County Ambulance, the Wadena Fire Department, the State Patrol and the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.