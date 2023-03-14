6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

One hurt in head-on collision on Hwy 71 in Wadena County

Joshua Brian Connor, 41, of Sebeka was taken to Tri-County hospital in Wadena with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.

News Staff
By News Staff
March 14, 2023 10:23 AM

SEBEKA — A Sebeka man was injured in a head-on collision on Highway 71 Saturday morning.

Joshua Brian Connor, 41, of Sebeka was taken to Tri-County hospital in Wadena with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.

None of the six passengers in his vehicle were hurt, including Raina Jean Connor, 47, of Sebeka and five young people (whose names were not released) ages 11, 12, 14, 15, and 17, according to the State Patrol.

The driver of the other vehicle, Brian Russell Lueck, 42, of Laporte also was not injured, but alcohol was a factor in his case, according to the State Patrol.

Lueck was northbound in a 2010 Ford F150 pickup truck on Highway 71 and the Connors were southbound on Highway 71 in a 2005 GMC Yukon when they collided.

Airbags deployed in both vehicles and everybody involved was wearing a seat belt.

The crash was reported just after 11 a.m. in icy-snowy road conditions at milepost 238, Sebeka, Wadena County.

The Sebeka Fire Department and EMS, Tri-County Ambulance, and the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

