Old Wadena Rendezvous and Chautauqua festival was back and better than ever last weekend

STAPLES — The Old Wadena Rendezvous and Chautauqua festival located inside the Old Wadena Park was back and better than ever this year with a weekend of festivities featuring live music, demonstrations, workshops and more.

The festival also featured an assortment of demonstrations for children and adults alike, including storyteller Paulino Brenner who brought the ever-lasting tale of the Battle of the Giants to life Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal

The festival is held each year in August and has been going strong since 1992. However, festival organizers had a bumpy couple of years with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and in May 2022, when a tornado tore through the campground taking with it numerous old-growth trees that had served as a shade for the eclectic folklife festival.

“A pavilion that was built in 2019 was also demolished in the storm, but was rebuilt by Wadena County along with a new set of stairs that takes festival-goers down to the banks of the beautiful Crow Wing River,” said Old Wadena Rendezvous organizer Jamie Roberts. “This year additional large tents were added to provide much-needed shade.”

Tom Crawford sneaks a peek at artist Susan Seaborn painting a scene from the "Battle of the Giants" on Sunday, Aug. 13. 2023. Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Even without the majestic trees, festival organizers took the loss of trees and shelters in stride, bringing back the much-loved sights and sounds of the 1840s fur trade era for a weekend of old-fashioned fun.

The annual festival is sponsored by the Old Wadena Society, a nonprofit organization, whose mission is to preserve and share knowledge of the nature and history of Old Wadena and to encourage the folk arts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Festival regulars Curtis and Loretta gave Ukulele lessons throughout the two-day festival. Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal

The festival featured a fry bread restaurant as well as a cast of interesting Rendezvous enactors. Attendees enjoyed music from John Gorka, Kelley Smith, Curtis and Loretta, Leane Flynn, and more.

Festival attendees watched Ray Boessel of Big Fork split cedar for canoe ribs and prepare ash roots to sew birch bark canoes. Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Traditional Ojibwe flute player Jake Kaehne treated the crowds to a demonstration while the artisan tents featured weaving, pottery making, wood carving, painting, musical instrument making, quilting, blacksmithing and birch bark basket making among other arts.

Retired Staples-Motely High School art teacher Lowell Bayerkohler gave demonstrations on how to make wheel-thrown pottery. Festival-goers could also try their hand at throwing a pot on the wheel. Contributed Photo / Old Wadena Society

The Old Wadena Rendezvous and Chautauqua festival takes place each year in August and is situated along the banks of the scenic Crow Wing River inside the Old Wadena County Park located about 7 miles north of Staples on the Crow Wing River.