News Local

Old-fashioned fun at England Prairie Pioneer Days in Verndale

The 44th annual England Prairie Pioneer Days took place Aug. 25-27 in Verndale. This year’s event featured John Deere equipment and honored veterans and military personnel besides tractor pulls.

Norma Fitzsimmons family
From left to right: Jeremy and Jessie Olson; Rudy, Norma and Christy Fitzsimmons; Sylvia Olson; Jay Fitzsimmons; and Carla and Gary Johnson gather for a group photo of the extended family taken at the 2023 England Prairie Pioneer Days in Verndale.
Contributed / Christy Fitzsimmons
Frank Lee
By Frank Lee
Today at 2:11 PM

VERNDALE — Norma Fitzsimmons would not have missed this year’s England Prairie Pioneer Days for the world.

“I’m only 82 now,” she said. “I'm here to watch my 14-year-old great-granddaughter, Jessie Mae Olson, compete in the tractor pull. … And I'm here also to watch my grandson-in-law, Jeremy Olson, compete.”

The spritely patriarch turned out with her extended family for the 44th annual event that took place Aug. 25-27 at the England Prairie Pioneer Club grounds at 14229 Wadena County Road 1. Fitzsimmons was up close and personal to the tractor pull track on Aug. 26.

Jessie Mae Olson holding tractor pull trophy in 2023 England Prairie Pioneer Days in Verndale.
Jessie Mae Olson holds her first-prize trophy in her division in the tractor-pulling contest at the 2023 England Prairie Pioneer Days in Verndale.
Contributed / Christy Fitzsimmons

Tractor pulling is a form of motorsport competition in which antique or modified tractors pull a heavy drag or sled along a track. The winner is the tractor that pulls the drag the farthest.

“It’s enjoying the ‘olden days’ as we would call them — the antique tractors, the old-time activities,” said Fitzsimmons, who lives near Verndale.

The England Prairie Pioneer Club originated in 1979 with a group of people who had a common interest in preserving the history and heritage of the local farming industry. It became a nonprofit organization in 1981 that puts on Pioneer Days, an event that raises funds for the group.

“I’ve never been to one before,” said Christy Fitzsimmons, who was beside her mother, Norma Fitzsimmons, and their relatives. “They send me pictures, they send me videos and I just wanted to see it for myself.”

Arthur Thew of Wadena was at this year’s Pioneer Days with his oldest child, 2-year-old Waylon.

“My parents and I have been a part of the club for a few years and got my wife and kids involved,” Thew said.

Arthur Thew of Wadena and his son Waylon at the 2023 England Prairie Pioneer Days.
Arthur Thew of Wadena and his son Waylon roam the 65-acre farm site that was the location for the 2023 England Prairie Pioneer Days.
Frank Lee / Wadena Pioneer Journal

The club’s aim is to collect, display and demonstrate tools and equipment used on farms over the years so that people not involved in farming can understand what farming was and is all about, and to help those in the business to realize how their industry has grown and developed.

“I grew up here so it's like coming home every time,” Christy Fitzsimmons said. “And my brothers and sister both live here. My nieces and nephews live here, so I try to come home twice a year. … It’s absolutely a family affair.”

All tractors in a tractor pull in their respective classes pull a set weight in the drag. As early as 1929, farmers began attaching their tractors to drags and dragging them down a field to see who could pull it the furthest.

Tractor pull contest at the 2023 England Prairie Pioneer Days in Verndale.
The antique tractor pull at the 2023 England Prairie Pioneer Days featured tractors 50 years or older. Contestants must be at least 14 years old to enter classes of 3,500 to 10,500 pounds.
Frank Lee / Wadena Pioneer Journal

“The heavier the tractor is the more traction you get,” Christy Fitzsimmons said while watching the antique tractor pull in Verndale. “But if it gets too heavy then it starts to drag, so it has to be a balance … so it's very much a talent, it's very much a science.”

Attractions at the community event, which cost $5 for adults but was free for children ages 17 and under, included a petting barn with farm animals, a barrel train and birdhouse building in addition to the kidding coin hunts and parades, and root beer floats and burgers, for example.

“I definitely enjoyed the community aspect of it,” said Christy Fitzsimmons, as she stood beside her sister Carla Johnson of Wadena. “All these people go from tractor pull to tractor pull so they all know each other.”

Darlys Hamberg, chair of the Old Wadena Society, helps a boy build a birdhouse at the 2023 England Prairie Pioneer Days in Verndale.
Old Wadena Society Chairwoman Darlys Hamberg helps a boy build a birdhouse at the 2023 England Prairie Pioneer Days in Verndale.
Frank Lee / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Darlys Hamberg helped people at England Prairie Pioneer Days who were interested in building a free birdhouse to take home with them. She is the chair of the Old Wadena Society, which sponsors the Old Wadena Rendezvous and Folklife Festival every August.

“We've been doing this for about six, seven years … for people of all ages, from 2 all the way up to 90,” said Hamberg, as she helped a little boy assemble the pre-cut wood and drill the pieces together. “We make anywhere from 40 to 60 birdhouses.”

Club members have spent “many, many volunteer hours” of labor improving and developing the 65-acre farm site on the south edge of Wadena County.

Expenses for maintaining and improving the grounds are covered through fundraising activities, donations and grants.

“Growing up on a farm my entire life, I just like the old iron and keeping the antique farm equipment alive and showing people what it's all about,” Thew said holding his son’s hand.

For more information about the England Prairie Pioneer Club or the Pioneer Days, visit www.england-prairie.org .

FRANK LEE is the features writer for the Wadena Pioneer Journal. He may be reached at 218-631-6470 or at flee@wadenapj.com .

