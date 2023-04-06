50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only.
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

No injuries from early morning fire at RJ Horse Sales in Verndale

The building was cut in half to prevent the fire from spreading.

1616030+fire.jpg
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 10:47 AM

VERNDALE — There were no injuries from an early morning fire on Thursday, April 6, at the RJ Horse Sales building in Verndale.

Verndale firefighter Dan Fisher said the call came in at 4:15 a.m., and the department was on-scene within eight minutes.

Fischer said, upon arrival, the south building, west of the tack store, had flames coming out of the roof. Firefighters fought the fire from the ground.

When the Staples Fire Department arrived with a ladder, firefighters began attacking the fire from above, Fisher said. He added a backhoe was brought to the fire to cut the building in half to prevent the fire from spreading.

There were no injuries reported. Fisher said, he believed, there were 20 horses in barns on-site. None were injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fisher noted in addition to the Verndale and Staples fire departments, they were joined by Wadena, Sebeka, Bertha and Hewitt.

“I was really impressed by everyone’s response time,” he said.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff was also on-scene. While the building is along U.S. Highway 10, there was no need to shut down the main thoroughfare, Fisher said. He added, in addition to assisting as needed during the emergency, the sheriff’s department provided nourishment for firefighters by offering eggs and bacon, as most had to skip breakfast.

In 2008, the business had a fire in which 40 horses perished (see article ).

What To Read Next
IMG_4593.JPG
Local
'Nacho' average factory: The labor behind Bongards cheese
April 06, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Elizabeth Vierkant
LetterToEditor (1).png
Letters
Letter: DFL abortion bill is an abomination
April 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Elaine Byman, Wadena
potted herbs
Local
‘Oh, SNAP!’ – ‘One Vegetable, One Community’ offers free herb seed packets
April 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
WadenaCalendar.jpg
Community
Community calendar: April 6 edition
April 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Playful Fawn
Local
All this snow is bad news for young deer
April 05, 2023 03:53 PM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
4031382+17JR0czP1XO5Y9PjLsRzxQ8hbjwf8lcwr.jpg
Local
Winona LaDuke apologizes, steps down from national leadership at Honor the Earth
April 05, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
"Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" movie poster
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘Dungeons & Dragons' movie breathes new life into board game
April 05, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee