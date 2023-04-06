No injuries from early morning fire at RJ Horse Sales in Verndale

VERNDALE — There were no injuries from an early morning fire on Thursday, April 6, at the RJ Horse Sales building in Verndale.

Verndale firefighter Dan Fisher said the call came in at 4:15 a.m., and the department was on-scene within eight minutes.

Fischer said, upon arrival, the south building, west of the tack store, had flames coming out of the roof. Firefighters fought the fire from the ground.

When the Staples Fire Department arrived with a ladder, firefighters began attacking the fire from above, Fisher said. He added a backhoe was brought to the fire to cut the building in half to prevent the fire from spreading.

There were no injuries reported. Fisher said, he believed, there were 20 horses in barns on-site. None were injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fisher noted in addition to the Verndale and Staples fire departments, they were joined by Wadena, Sebeka, Bertha and Hewitt.

“I was really impressed by everyone’s response time,” he said.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff was also on-scene. While the building is along U.S. Highway 10, there was no need to shut down the main thoroughfare, Fisher said. He added, in addition to assisting as needed during the emergency, the sheriff’s department provided nourishment for firefighters by offering eggs and bacon, as most had to skip breakfast.

In 2008, the business had a fire in which 40 horses perished (see article ).