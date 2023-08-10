Nimrod veteran builds Vietnam War memorial to honor fallen comrades

NIMROD — Glenn Pederson came back home after fighting in the Vietnam War. He was one of the lucky ones.

The Nimod resident went on to get married, raise three children and live for decades after the bloody conflict abroad. But the 75-year-old Army veteran never forgot the others he served with that did not make it out alive of the Southeast Asia country.

The Vietnam War memorial on his Nimrod property is the second one Pederson has built. He constructed an earlier one on his farm in Oylen, a nearby town where he was born and raised. He eventually sold his Oylen farm.

“I told those people that I would come out every couple of weeks and do the maintenance on it and keep it up,” said Pederson, a widower. “About a month after she (the farm's new owner) bought it, she called me up and says, ‘Come and get it. It don’t mean anything to me,’ so I was really disappointed.”

Glenn Pederson holds a photo of the first Vietnam War memorial he built at his former property in Oylen before he eventually relocated to Nimrod where he constructed the second memorial that exists today. Frank Lee / Wadena Pioneer Journal

The retired truck driver and cement worker soon set about building another roadside memorial on his 67-acre farm in Nimrod, a town less than 30 minutes away from Wadena. He was drafted by his country and went off to basic training in 1968 and fought in the Vietnam War until 1969.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You lose some of your friends — your buddies — but you keep going on,” Pederson said. “I’m not really into telling much stories about it, but I was there in the 4th Infantry Division. ... And I was very thankful that I wasn’t wounded.”

The Vietnam War was a “long, costly and divisive conflict that pitted the communist government of North Vietnam against South Vietnam and its principal ally, the United States,” according to History.com.

“Sometimes, it seemed like it was so personal,” Pederson said of the armed conflict. “But later on in life, you let it go … a little.”

Glenn Pederson of Nimrod looks at Polaroid pictures of him and his fellow soldiers during their military service in the Vietnam War. Frank Lee / Wadena Pioneer Journal

More than 3 million people — including over 58,000 Americans — were killed in the Vietnam War, and more than half of the dead were Vietnamese civilians, according to the history-related website.

“You made real good buddies,” Pederson said of his brothers in arms. “Some of them didn’t come home, and that’s one of the reasons I wanted to build this memorial.”

Pederson’s Vietnam War memorial includes the words “Home of the free because of the brave” and “We may not know them all but we do owe them all” in big block lettering in all capitals.

Glenn Pederson of Nimrod served in the 4th Infantry Division during the Vietnam War. A Polaroid photo of the Oylen native shows the 75-year-old as a young man making a meal in the Southeast Asia country in the late 1960s. Frank Lee / Wadena Pioneer Journal

“When people come home, they should be recognized. … They went through some bad times,” he said of the reception some Vietnam War veterans received upon their return to the United States. “Some of the war heroes got off the plane. … It was just not a good welcome home.”

According to History.com, opponents of the war argued that “civilians, not enemy combatants, were the primary victims and that the United States was supporting a corrupt dictatorship in Saigon.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pederson said of his 28-foot-long memorial, “I’ve had people come up and say to me it's amazing, that's really pretty, it's so nice. And a lot of people drive by and then they'll back up. Some people slow way down. Some people drive in. … That's what I like to see.”

MORE ARTICLES BY FRANK LEE:





Erecting the Vietnam War memorial on Pederson’s homestead turned into a family affair. His grandson hauled the steel, for example, that was used in the memorial’s construction to Nimrod.

“The people that were involved were my brothers, my daughter, my son and their wives and my sons-in-law and my granddaughters and their husbands and my grandsons and their wives, and my great-grandkids,” Pederson said. “Everybody was up here. … It was really touching.”

Pederson said he may cut the silhouette of a helicopter out of sheet metal to place atop the memorial and pour concrete for a sidewalk leading to it and place stools for the public to sit on.

“I want them to see it, enjoy it and respect it, and sit there and park and stare at it, look at it, whatever you want to do — take pictures,” Pederson said of his memorial as he wiped away a tear from his eye. “I think all veterans deserve to be known."

FRANK LEE is the features writer for the Wadena Pioneer Journal. He may be reached at 218-631-6470 or at flee@wadenapj.com .