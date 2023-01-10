99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

New York Mills Public Library accepting board applicants

Interested parties must submit an application found on the library website at nymlibrary.org by Monday, Jan. 16.

Sharp Eyes book
A pile of books sit on a table.
Contributed / Emily Stone
By Staff Report
January 10, 2023 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

NEW YORK MILLS — The New York Mills Public Library currently has a vacancy on the Library Board. Interested parties must submit an application found on the library website at nymlibrary.org by Monday, Jan. 16. The Library Board will review all applications at their upcoming meeting and make a recommendation to the city council for appointment to the board.

The Library Board is responsible to the City Council for the policies and annual operating budget of the Library. An ideal candidate for the Library Board is someone who:

  • Is a resident of Otter Tail County.
  • Supports the mission and vision of the Library.
  • Resists censorship of Library materials.
  • Can attend monthly meetings (third Wednesday of every month at 4:30 pm).
  • Is willing to help with library fundraising.

If you have any questions, contact Library Director Julie Adams or any Library Board member: Alice Martin, Connie Vandermay, Tabetha Maunumaki, Jo Rudnitski, Jayne Whiteford and Marsha Maki.

Related Topics: OTTER TAIL COUNTYNEW YORK MILLS
What To Read Next
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: Ex-boyfriend won't return $200 shoes; trespassing a First Lutheran, kids warned
On Jan. 7, at First Lutheran Church, a caller said a group of kids overstayed their welcome. No forced entry. No damage. The pastor wanted the kids to understand the consequences of their actions.
January 10, 2023 12:13 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Wadena crews
Local
Public comment sought for county’s hazard mitigation plan
Planning for natural disasters minimizes the impact of events that can cause vast economic loss and personal hardship.
January 10, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Leech Lake ice 1.jpg
Local
Driver escapes with no injuries after vehicle falls through ice on Leech Lake
According to Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk, a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup with an attached snowplow was being driven on the lake when a large crack formed and the vehicle went through the ice.
January 06, 2023 09:48 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Park Project1 (edited).png
Local
Popular playset in Tapley Park dismantled, funds being raised to replace it
The wooden fort-like playground had a lot of ways kids could play — they could crawl through the tunnels or climb ladders to the top, run around, or fly down the slides.
January 05, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe