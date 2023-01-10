New York Mills Public Library accepting board applicants

NEW YORK MILLS — The New York Mills Public Library currently has a vacancy on the Library Board. Interested parties must submit an application found on the library website at nymlibrary.org by Monday, Jan. 16. The Library Board will review all applications at their upcoming meeting and make a recommendation to the city council for appointment to the board.

The Library Board is responsible to the City Council for the policies and annual operating budget of the Library. An ideal candidate for the Library Board is someone who:



Is a resident of Otter Tail County.

Supports the mission and vision of the Library.

Resists censorship of Library materials.

Can attend monthly meetings (third Wednesday of every month at 4:30 pm).

Is willing to help with library fundraising.

If you have any questions, contact Library Director Julie Adams or any Library Board member: Alice Martin, Connie Vandermay, Tabetha Maunumaki, Jo Rudnitski, Jayne Whiteford and Marsha Maki.