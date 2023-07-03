Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
New York Mills director hopes to reel ‘em in with Fish Festival

The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center invites the public to its ninth annual Fish House Festival on Friday, July 7, featuring art, fishing and fun and culminating in a raffle and live auction.

Fish houses will be raffled off Friday evening after the festival during the day.
The annual New York Mills Fish House Festival traditionally includes a fish house that will be raffled off at the end of the day.
Wadena Pioneer Journal file photo
Frank Lee
By Frank Lee
Today at 9:00 AM

NEW YORK MILLS — Fishing for some free family fun? Look no further than the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center Fish House Festival.

The ninth annual Fish House Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 7, on Main Avenue in New York Mills. The festival is held annually with the New York Mills Lund Mania fishing tournament and city celebration.

“I really appreciate how it takes two things that are really dear to this community — fishing with Lund Boats being here in New York Mills … and the Cultural Center — and it's the combination of those two things that I think make it really special as a community event,” Betsy Roder said.

Roder is the executive director of New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. Its mission is to be a rural hub for creativity, community vitality and lifelong learning in the arts.

“Our vision is to connect people to artists and rich cultural experiences, celebrating the local and being a window to the world,” according to the multidisciplinary arts organization’s website.

Artists will begin painting in the street at 10 a.m. while family activities will start at noon on Main Avenue in front of the Cultural Center, culminating in a raffle and live auction at 6:30 p.m. in front of the New York Mills Fire Hall on Centennial Drive.

“One thing that we are doing or that we have opened up a little more actively this year is inviting vendors to come and either demonstrate or sell their items that are kind of related to art and fishing … like fishing lures and hopefully some other art items,” Roder said.

New York Mills Fish House Festival artwork
A woman sits next to artwork at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center Fish House Festival.
Contributed / New York Mills Regional Cultural Center

Between noon and 4 p.m., the public is invited to join artists painting in the street with sidewalk chalk, bubbles, games, vendors, fish cookie decorating, free “Art in Your Park” activities for kids, youth decoy painting at 1 p.m. and more.

“We've really found that to be successful when we can plan events in collaboration with other activities that are already taking place,” Roder said of the Fish House Festival’s tie-in to Lund Mania.

Lund Mania activities begin on Centennial 84 Drive with Boatville Drags at 4:30 p.m., fishing tournament results at 5:30 p.m., parade at 7 p.m. and street dance to follow with live music from Tripwire.

“There will also be kids' activities, food vendors, a bouncy house and more in Central Park throughout the evening,” according to Roder.

New York Mills Regional Cultural Center Fish House Festival activities
People enjoy the free activities at the 2022 Fish House Festival in New York Mills.
Contributed / New York Mills Regional Cultural Center

This year, one ice-fishing spear house will be painted by regional artists Cheryl Bannes of Wadena; John Peeters of New York Mills; Nancy X. Valentine of Underwood and Patricia Ann Wahl of Fergus Falls.

“The other item is we have a chainsaw artist from Park Rapids that will be demonstrating this year,” Roder said. “He works with Warner Garage Door, which is the business across the street from us. And he has plans to make a sign for them … during the festival.”

Other artists currently signed up to paint on the street include Noah Noffsinger and Paul Sparks; but additional artists are welcome. Artists receive 50% of the sales price for any items contributed to the live auction, according to Roder.

“I believe there's a face-painting booth that's going to be coming in that will have a cost to it. And we actually just found, we just confirmed that Babies Bagels food truck will also be there from noon to 4 p.m. at the festival,” Roder said.

New York Mills Regional Cultural Center Fish House Festival parade
A parade is part of the 2023 New York Mills Regional Cultural Center Fish House Festival.
Contributed / New York Mills Regional Cultural Center

Raffle prizes include the artist-painted fish house, a half-day guided fishing trip with PT’s Guide Service, John Peeters fish art, a $50 Overflow Creative gift certificate and Lund gear. Raffle tickets are $10; call the Cultural Center at 218-385-3339 to purchase.

Live auction items will include artist-painted fish house-style birdhouses, decoys and more, including “quickdraw” paintings created that day on the street by local artists. The live auction by Perala Bros. Auctioneers begins at 6:30 p.m.

“I love being outside, I love being on the lake and so that culture really appeals to me even though the actual fishing part of it isn’t quite as important to me personally but fishing has been a big part of my whole life,” Roder said. “I come from a family of anglers.”

The Fish House Festival is made possible by an ongoing partnership with the National Fish Decoy Association, Decoy Education and Rod Osvold. Main event sponsors include Lund Boats and Lumber Depot.

The festival is also made possible in part by the voters of Minnesota through an operating support grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

For more information, call the Cultural Center at 218-385-3339 or visit the Center's website at www.kulcher.org .

Events schedule

  • 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Bidding on custom-built ice fishing spear house, fish house birdhouses, decoys and more to be raffled or auctioned off at 6:30 p.m. Gallery art show by Tom Dimmock and annual Art and Decoy Show; decoys by Howard Pfeil and Sandy Reed.
  • Noon-4 p.m.: Games, sidewalk chalk, bubbles, chainsaw art demo and art activities.
  • 1 p.m.: Youth decoy painting for a $5 fee. (To register, call 218-385-3339.)
  • 1-3 p.m.: Artist reception inside the New York Mills Cultural Center Gallery.
  • 2-4 p.m.: Live music by Darren Quam.
  • 6:30 p.m.: Raffle. Live auction by Perula Bros. Auctioneers of a fish house, decoys, guided fishing trip, Lund gear and more.
