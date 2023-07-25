New York Mills Cultural Center to host National Night Out event

NEW YORK MILLS – The public is invited to join the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center, the NYM Public Library, the NYM Public Works, the NYM Police Department, and Roots & Wings Forest School from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 1 for National Night Out.

The local observance of the national event will take place outdoors behind the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center and New York Mills Public Library and will include a variety of fun community activities.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live, according to organizers.

“National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances,” according to officials.

Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August.

Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and more.

Meet a police officer, explore some public works equipment, chat with library staff and buy a used book to take home, have fun with rock painting and leaf rubbing with Roots & Wings Forest School, and enjoy a variety of games and activities for all ages at the free event.

Have an idea or want to join the fun? Email info@kulcher.org or call 218-385-3339 to join the Cultural Center as a partner for the event. Check out National Night Out online at natw.org for ideas and to learn more.

This activity is made possible in part by the voters of Minnesota through an operating support grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.