New Wadena hospital qualifies for over $51,000 in energy rebates

WADENA — Astera Health has received a $51,551 rebate for energy-saving equipment installed in its new Wadena healthcare facility, according to a news release from the city of Wadena.

The hospital was able to obtain rebates from cooling equipment, lighting, food service equipment, variable frequency drives and pumps, and compressed air.

In total, the hospital will save 771,254 kilowatts per year and will reduce the overall peak demand by 177.53 kilowatts.

Based on a calculator from www.epa.gov, these electric savings are the equivalent of the power used in 106 homes annually, and reduce the CO2 emissions equivalent to 122 gasoline-powered vehicles per year.

The Bright Energy Solutions rebate check was presented to Astera Health President and CEO Joel Beiswenger this month.

“Astera Health takes great pride and responsibility in not only providing excellent healthcare but also being conscious of the environment,” said Beiswenger. “We are very happy to be able to design and build a beautiful new facility containing energy-efficient equipment that considers the environment and is also aligned with the City of Wadena’s efficiency goals and rebate program.”

The process to qualify for the energy-reduction rebates started in 2021, when Wadena Utilities Department Utility Superintendent David Evans and Energy Services Coordinator Joe Peters, along with staff from Missouri River Energy Services – the city’s wholesale electric provider – met with Astera Health and construction staff to discuss the project and the program.

Astera committed to building its new facility as efficiently as possible, and the rebate program provided the financial incentives to help make that happen.

Business owners and managers interested in the Bright Energy Solutions rebate program should contact Wadena Public Utilities at 218-631-7712.