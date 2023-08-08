New location, new spaces, same great books: Wadena City Library settles into its new location

WADENA — The highly anticipated grand opening of the new Wadena City Library took place on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Book lovers and community members alike were eager to tour the new location and learn more about the additional spaces and amenities.

Located in the former First National Bank of Wadena building at 210 First St. SW, the new location offers the same great books but with additional spaces and amenities. The exterior of the building includes gardens planted by Friends of the Library and a new art installation by local sculptor Brad Wegscheid that is located outside on the north end of the building.

Local artist Brad Wegscheid donated a sculpture for the new Wadena City Library. The sculpture is located outside on the north end of the building. Contributed photo

Branch Manager Renee Frethem said the new building is a great space to expand upon the services that the library can offer the community. “Libraries are always evolving, so we're not just about the books. We are always trying to be a community hub, and we are always trying to have the ability to evolve into whatever the community needs,” she said.

Additional services such as the drive-up window and self-checkout station are new, with Frethem stating that she hopes people enjoy the benefit of a drive-up window for rentals. The new drop-off and pick-up book area reflects the additional conveniences that the new building offers.

New cozy spaces are located throughout the building thanks to the open layout of the old bank building, designed to encourage everyone to stop by and stay a while. Computer stations are included within the building and free WiFi is available.

Commissioned artwork funded by the Legacy Amendment by artist Amber Fletshock hangs above the learning computers in the children's section of the new library. Nicole Stracek / People in Business

Teens can hunker down with a good book in the new young adult enclosed space, while younger children can move freely in a dedicated space packed full of books and activities. The library also provides learning computers with software that offers free literacy-focused digital learning solutions for early learners through a variety of apps, learning games and activities.

Commissioned artwork funded by the Legacy Amendment by artist Amber Fletshock hangs above the learning computers while one of the vaults has been transformed into a reading nook. Another piece designed by Fletshock is also displayed inside the library.

Additional spaces include meeting rooms, a maker’s space, and a small board room and an office for Frethem. These spaces are separate from the main part of the library giving the community additional privacy to hold meetings and other events. The meeting rooms will be open after library hours. Prices for rentals have not been set yet, but nonprofits can utilize the rooms at no cost.

From left: City Administrator Kim Schroeder, Mayor George Deiss, and Library Board members Julie Deiss, Darlene Leonard, Sandy Rentz and Karen Wallgren. Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal

With spaces in mind, the new location includes a large basement, and although it is currently being utilized as storage space, Frethem said there are plans to potentially use it as an escape room.

More room and new spaces also allow for additional offerings available for the public to enjoy. Frethem said she is busy bringing classes and events to the community including Paul Bunyan Loggin’ Legends & Lore with David Ward on Aug. 15, and local sculpture artist Kent Scheer will be hosting a class series in the new maker's space on brass rubbings coming up in September.

Branch Manager Renee Frethem hands the building plans from the old library to Mayor George Deiss. Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal

The concept of brass rubbings stems from Europe and has become an art form that has ancient roots. Churches and cathedrals throughout Europe and England would display intricately carved brass plaques on the exteriors as memorials to the lords and ladies entombed inside.

Thanks to the generosity of the Lamson Family Trust through the UCC Church of Wadena, Scheer was able to purchase some brasses which are on display at Green Island in Wadena, and will be used for the upcoming class sessions.

A sample of brass rubbings that will be used during the upcoming brass rubbing classes this fall in the new library's maker's space. Contributed / Kent Scheer

Scheer was also able to purchase the traditional papers and tools needed, which will be provided during the 60-90 minute classes slated to take place this fall and winter. The brass rubbing class is also free of charge and will include brasses with butterflies, dragonflies, woodpeckers and traditional lords and ladies, as well as more intricate Celtic designs.

“The joy of having the experience in the new library in the maker space is exciting because these sessions can help introduce new hobbies for people in the community,” Scheer said.

The Wadena City Library hours are as follows:

Monday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday: Closed