NASA teams up with Wadena-Deer Creek High School

WADENA — Wadena-Deer Creek High School teamed up with NASA to improve life on space stations, from working on equipment to creating meals.

The school is one of six high schools in Minnesota in the special program. Four are in the metropolitan area (Shakopee, Minnetonka, Visitation and Armstrong). Braham Area High School and Wadena-Deer Creek High School are the only school districts in the state with a student population under 500 involved in the program, which offers a two-credit science elective.

Because of Mike Shrode, an engineer-tech teacher at Wadena-Deer Creek High School, students in grades 9-12 were given the opportunity to take a 7 a.m. class, known as NASA HUNCH . (The two acronyms stand for National Aeronautics and Space Administration and High schools United with NASA to Create Hardware.)

Shrode was made aware of the class by a friend. He learned students dive into engineering skills by working on real projects with NASA. This past August, he was told there was an open spot in the program.

After discussing the class with school administration, and finding support, Shrode presented the idea to students. Because the class is at 7 a.m., students needed to find their own transportation to school and start their day an hour early. Shrode thought “maybe 12” students would join.

“There were 68 students out of 320 in grades 9-12 (that showed up),” he said, adding one eighth-grader also joined the class.

Giorgia Capozucca, a foreign exchange student from Italy, was less-than-thrilled to be attending a class that would be a full-year commitment, so early in the morning. She was hoping for a relaxed, fun, junior year in Wadena. But, she followed up on a suggestion to consider the class.

“It’s becoming my favorite class,” she said.

The HUNCH program began in 2003 with three schools and now has 277 participating schools in 44 states with about 2,575 students involved. The students have eight categories to dive into, with each having sub-categories with specified projects. Shrode asked each student to pick their top three choices, and from there were placed into groups of three or four students.

“We also took a personality test (to find which projects/groups would best suit each student),” said Capozucca. She noted her project is developing software that will move a solar mirror on the moon rover. Moving the mirror to track the sun has the goal of harnessing solar energy.

Capozucca said her group knows the type of software they want to use and is preparing a deep dive into the details of figuring out how to code movements for the panels. The final phase will be building a small-scale model.

Student Lily Parker is working on an insect nano lab that can provide nutrients to astronauts. Her group needs to solve how the insects will be provided food and water to survive in space.

“Nothing behaves as it should in space,” she said, adding her team is studying videos sent by NASA to understand how to address zero gravity.

The German cockroach was chosen as their insect, as it is “the smallest version of a cockroach,” Parker said. Her group divided up concepts to work on. Parker’s focal point has been creating a feeding time where water and food can be injected into the insect’s cylinder home.

Student Levyn Rousslang said her group is tasked with creating a light-weight, multi-functional chair that can be used as a work bench or table.

“Initially, we thought of an inflatable chair,” she said. After learning moon dust can slice through space suits, the idea deflated. “Now we’re thinking of a (3M Nextel) fabric chair.”

The students took their concepts to a symposium in Shakopee, Minn., with other schools in the state participating in the program. The students were able to chat about their projects, learn from other’s ideas and discuss untapped options to solve issues they were facing in the early phases of the project.

“Think of a science fair,” Shrode said.

Parker said the event provided her team with “perspective” as she saw teams were mostly from larger districts, and students were upperclassmen.

“I realized how fortunate we are to be in this class,” she said.

The privilege was not lost on the other students. All three thanked their teacher for bringing the class to Wadena High School. Parker added that they are aware what a “full plate” Shroder has with his jobs and family.

“He could’ve passed on the class,” she said. “He didn’t, and we want to thank him.”

The drive behind Shrode taking on another class can be traced back to childhood. The Deer Creek resident has been a self-proclaimed “space geek” since middle school.

“I can tell you every Mercury, Gemini and Apollo astronaut that flew,” he said. “I wanted to be an astronaut, but was 40 points shy of getting into the military academy.”

He was worried that if he didn’t accept the opportunity to provide the class to students when it was offered, they may not get another chance.

“I did it for the right reasons,” he said, adding those reasons include the opportunity to help students develop skills such as teamwork, engineering and potentially a career path “to students with all ability levels, not just the 4.0 kids.”

The students in the HUNCH program have an ultimate goal of presenting their project in March to earn an invite to the national convention in Texas. Shrode said the March event will be a formal presentation, where students will face questions about their ideas and methods.

He noted there is no limit to the number of student groups that can go to Texas, but “the project has to be worthy.”

“Students have to go through the gauntlet and present effectively a viable idea,” Shrode said “It’s true science at work.”