Name released in train-pedestrian fatality in Becker County
Ryan Goroski, 41, of Audubon, was struck by the eastbound train west of the intersection of 230th Avenue.
DETROIT LAKES — The Becker County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the pedestrian who died Monday after being hit by a train on the Burlington Northern Santa Fe line between Audubon and Detroit Lakes.
At 1:36 a.m. Monday, deputies and emergency personnel responded to the report of an eastbound BNSF train hitting a pedestrian, and found him dead at the scene.
Essentia-St. Mary's EMS, the Detroit Lakes Fire Department, and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are assisting the Becker County Sheriff's Office. The incident remains under investigation, according to Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander.
