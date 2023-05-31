Multiple agencies fight grass fire south of Nimrod on Tuesday

WADENA — A grassfire south of Nimrod spread to cover nearly 60 acres on Tuesday, before it was contained with the help of multiple fire departments, according to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. in a ditch located in section 8 of Lyons Township, along County Road 26, south of Nimrod.

It began to spread quickly due to the dry conditions. Multiple fire departments were dispatched to the scene, as well as aircraft and tracked vehicles from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The fire was contained to 58 acres. No structures were damaged, and no injuries were reported.

The fire is still under investigation: It is believed that a mechanical issue on a passing vehicle was the cause of the fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Minnesota DNR Forestry department, as well as fire departments from Sebeka, Menahga and Staples helped fight the fire, with assistance from the Wadena County Highway Department, Staples Ambulance, and Black Diamond Concrete Dozer/Heavy Equipment.