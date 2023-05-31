99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, May 31

News Local

Multiple agencies fight grass fire south of Nimrod on Tuesday

The fire started in a ditch and spread quickly due to the dry conditions. Multiple fire departments responded, as well as aircraft and tracked vehicles from the DNR.

News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 10:27 AM

WADENA — A grassfire south of Nimrod spread to cover nearly 60 acres on Tuesday, before it was contained with the help of multiple fire departments, according to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. in a ditch located in section 8 of Lyons Township, along County Road 26, south of Nimrod.

It began to spread quickly due to the dry conditions. Multiple fire departments were dispatched to the scene, as well as aircraft and tracked vehicles from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The fire was contained to 58 acres. No structures were damaged, and no injuries were reported.

The fire is still under investigation: It is believed that a mechanical issue on a passing vehicle was the cause of the fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Minnesota DNR Forestry department, as well as fire departments from Sebeka, Menahga and Staples helped fight the fire, with assistance from the Wadena County Highway Department, Staples Ambulance, and Black Diamond Concrete Dozer/Heavy Equipment.

