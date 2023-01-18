Motion to rescind county's waste designation ordinance fails

WADENA — Wadena County Board member Jon Kangas motioned to rescind the Wadena County Waste Designation ordinance during the County Board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The resolution to rescind the ordinance cited that a monopoly on waste disposal had been created and restricts competitive pricing, as well as places a potential fee violation of $10,000 on those taking refuse to other sites. The resolution to rescind the ordinance also stated the ordinance was “unconstitutional in principle and violate[s] the rights of businesses to use the most economical method for disposal.”

Kangas expressed concern regarding an economic gain at the expense of county residents. He cited court cases from other states that he said struck down ordinances similar to theirs.

The county was informed that before the ordinance was ratified, a legal expert in the area of waste management provided an informed legal opinion to the County Board at the time.

Otter Tail County Solid Waste Director Chris McConn explained to the County Board members that the ordinance protects the county, as it has a financial obligation with the waste facility, along with the counties of Becker, Clay, Otter Tail and Todd.

The five counties make up the Joint Power Board, which shares ownership, management and operation of the Perham Resource Facility. In the Solid Waste Designation ordinance that was effective Aug. 1, 2021, the document noted the Joint Power Board also shares debt owed by the facility for adding a second boiler and air pollution control equipment. The commissioners were told that the ordinance helps ensure funding to pay the debt, which was stated to be at about $26 million. It was noted, if the board opted to rescind the waste designation ordinance, the county would still be responsible for its portion of the remaining debt.

Kangas remained steadfast in his decision that the ordinance was not in the best interest of the county residents.

Other commissioners agreed there were concerns about some language of the ordinance, and recommended hosting a public input hearing to gather additional concerns.

Kangas motioned to begin the process of rescinding the ordinance but it died on the floor without a second.

