99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Miss Wadena Pageant is set for June 25

The current 2022 royalty — Miss Wadena Grace Gallant, First Princess Madelyn Gallant and Second Princess Kaylin Lupkes — will continue serving until new members of the royal court are crowned.

Miss Wadena 2022 (edited).jpg
Grace Gallant is Miss Wadena 2022.
Contributed photo
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 1:02 PM

WADENA — The Miss Wadena Scholarship Pageant Committee has announced that this year's pageant will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 25 at the Wadena Memorial Auditorium. There are five young women vying for the title of Miss Wadena 2023. The theme this year is “Be Someone’s Hero.”

The current 2022 royalty — Miss Wadena Grace Gallant, First Princess Madelyn Gallant and Second Princess Kaylin Lupkes — will continue serving as the representatives until the new members of the royal court are crowned on June 25.

News Staff
By News Staff
Wadena Pioneer Journal newsroom
What To Read Next
IMG_9857.jpg
Local
Wadena volunteers honor those who served with cemetery flag display
May 30, 2023 03:26 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Placing of the wreaths - edited.jpg
Local
Remembering and honoring the fallen
May 30, 2023 02:58 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Stracek
Board Chair Dan Lawson Giving Dipolmas edited.jpg
Local
Senior Wolverines leave the den and set out for the next chapter
May 30, 2023 12:46 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Stracek
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
A family smiles on the farm.
Business
The cost and need for child care weigh heavy on many farm families
May 30, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Michael Johnson
WDC-Wolverines-Logo-1.jpg
Prep
Softball: Wolverines get knocked out of playoffs after losses to Barnesville and Breckenridge/Wahpeton
May 29, 2023 05:39 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
A family stands in a field with cows in the background.
Business
This central Minnesota dairy herd makes an annual moove to summer grazing grounds
May 29, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Michael Johnson
Peyton Church.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Wolverines pull off gritty upset against Esko, ruining Eskimos’ perfect season
May 28, 2023 02:13 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli