Miss Wadena Pageant is set for June 25

WADENA — The Miss Wadena Scholarship Pageant Committee has announced that this year's pageant will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 25 at the Wadena Memorial Auditorium. There are five young women vying for the title of Miss Wadena 2023. The theme this year is “Be Someone’s Hero.”

The current 2022 royalty — Miss Wadena Grace Gallant, First Princess Madelyn Gallant and Second Princess Kaylin Lupkes — will continue serving as the representatives until the new members of the royal court are crowned on June 25.

